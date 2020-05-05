JSerra baseball star Colby Canales finds inspiration at home

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Colby canales

School: San Juan Capistrano JSerra

Sport: Baseball, third base

Key statistics: Hit .333 for the # 2 ranked baseball team in Southland

Summer plans: Hope to play in a college league

Fall plans: Will participate in the Pacific

Upon learning, the season was canceled:

“It was definitely moving on all levels. Seniors, juniors, even second-year students have felt it. Everyone here uses the term family and it was real. We are all upset about it, but there are bigger problems outside of baseball. “

On the caravan organized to honor coach Brett Kay:

“All of our parents set up a car to go to Kay’s coach. The players met. It was good to see everyone in their car. We hadn’t seen each other for almost a month. We drove to his house. All the neighbors come out, “What’s going on?” He goes out and is super excited. He asks how all the players are doing. It shows how good it is. He cares more about families than about baseball. “

On the new things he learns with free time:

“I’m going to ask my mom,” How do I do the laundry? “”

On how it changed:

“As an athlete, it made me work on things myself. As a person, my mother is a breast cancer survivor. She goes and works every day. He gets up every day and does what you have to do. “

On the lessons he learned:

“Any game could be your last game. Any school day could be your last day of school. Our last game against Santa Margarita, I never thought that my last batting presence would be this one. It was a double to equalize the match in the last round. If I could, I would come back and relive this moment knowing that it was going to be my last attack. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I want to study business law and as much as I can continue baseball.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.