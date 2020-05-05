Jay Williams rings on possible Kevin Nets return

Jay Williams doesn’t think it’s the smartest idea, but boyfriend Kevin Durant has foiled the odds before.

Nets GM Sean Marks finally left the door open for Durant returning from surgery to repair an Achilles tendon tear in time for a potential playoff tournament in July if the NBA season resumes.

“This is a $ 110 million question,” said Marks on Sunday. “I just don’t know how the end of this pandemic will affect anyone, let alone Kevin.”

Williams, an ESPN NBA analyst who also hosts “The Boardroom” with Durant, believes it could be too risky, ranging from a year off to a playoff cauldron.

Durant had gone from three games to three when the coronavirus pandemic closed the league. He had been resigned to return next October for the 2020-21 season. Now Durant could get nervous, as the 2020-21 season may not start until December 25.

Williams is concerned that the playoff event will include a few days off. The Nets are in seventh place in the east and Kyrie Irving (shoulder surgery) is finished for the season.

“I think everyone is worried,” Williams told the Post. “As far as Kevin is concerned, it depends on the schedule of these games and how it is condensed. It’s one thing to come back and start the start of next season where there is time and space between games and [you can] keep your body mounted the right way. But someone who comes back from an injury and goes straight into a playoff scenario, I don’t think it’s doable or just for Kevin himself. But Kevin is his own man. He will do what he wants. “

The good news is that Durant was in excellent shape in March, dazzling in these informal three-on-three matches.

“He is training and feeling good, which is really nice to hear,” said Williams. “One of the best players in the world to feel he can go is incredible. The question is [playoff] calendar that nobody knows.

“How long is this going to last? How long will he play five against five with physical contact? There are a lot of questions to be answered. Someone can have great individual workouts and games pickup, but until you play live with teammates, I don’t know the answer. ”

Reports suggest that a three-week training camp would be held. Teams in cities where the lockout is complete can open their training facilities to players for individual training starting on Friday. The Nets and Knicks are playing in a state where the lockdown is not scheduled until May 15, but the “down” lockdown is expected to last longer.

Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown told MSG Network that a three-week camp was long since the game plans were already in place. Not at all, says Williams.

“They’re sitting on their bum,” said Williams, the former Duke star of the NBA players. The conditioning must return to a high level so as not to be injured. If you shorten it, you are putting the players in danger of putting them in danger of injury for next season. “