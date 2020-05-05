Is telemarketing here to stay?

As the increase in physician offices has shifted to telemedicine platforms during the coronavirus crisis, many patients will be left wondering if remote services are a viable option for your average doctor visit.

Telemedicine and telemedicine platforms allow physicians and nurses to practice medicine in practice. You can easily get a prescription filling or ask your doctor questions at the touch of a button without ever putting your foot in the office. The purpose of the “E-doc” application is to streamline the medicine and the services it provides. Recently, doctors have used the platform to keep patients safe from coronavirus.

Dr Carolynn Francavilla-Brown, a family professional who has been using remote health platforms for the past three years, says she had 10 percent of the patients using the digital health platform at her disposal when COVID-19 hit.

“We start all our clinic encounters through remote health and then bring people to the office if we already know they have to be there,” Francavilla-Brown told Fox News.

Mara McCrossin, a neurosurgical nurse for a private company who also uses remote health applications, agrees that it is beneficial for those who do not have easy access to a doctor. However, he does not think it will completely compensate the doctor for the trip.

“How a patient walks into a room can tell you a great story, and the fact that a patient doesn’t have the ability to see the patient walk or move can actually delay treatment and not give you an overall picture of what’s going on with them,” McCross said. Fox news.

Both healthcare professionals say that remote visits do not affect the way they treat their patients, but it can make diagnoses a little more challenging without a practical approach.

“I still ask the same questions, [but] the fact that the patient cannot touch or feel the patient is definitely relevant [in treatment], ”McCross said.

For a regular doctor on a business trip, it seems that no replacement technology is available. However, Francavilla-Brown believes that health care platforms have the potential to replace emergency care facilities.

“Urgent care is such a mixed bag. Some really high-level emergency treatments can give IV fluids and do an ECG and rule out heart attacks, but the most urgent treatments really treat a lot of urinary tract infections, viruses, colds. And so I think it can largely [eliminate the need for urgent care facilities]. “