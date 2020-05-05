Iranian currency should be renamed and lose four zeros

Tehran – The head of the Iranian Central Bank announced Monday that the national currency should be renamed and revalued. Long called the rial, Iran’s money will soon be called the Toman, and four impressive zeros will be razed from all denominations. What was previously 10,000 rials will become a Toman under the plans, which were approved on Monday by the Iranian parliament.

“The bill to remove four zeros from the national currency has been approved by lawmakers,” reported the Iranian student news agency ISNA. The plan has yet to be approved by powerful clerics, but according to the head of the central bank, Iran will take two years to “pave the way for change”.

Whatever its name, it probably won’t be worth much. On April 5, you needed around 42,050 rials to buy a single US dollar.

Iran has seen the value of its national currency decline steadily since the Islamic Revolution brought the religious government to power in 1979. This decline has accelerated in recent years as severe US sanctions beat the country’s economy.

Iranians fight U.S. sanctions as currency low

The devaluation of the rial was marked by four key points:

1. The 1979 Islamic Revolution. When the government of the Western Allied Shah collapsed and an ideological framework of the mullahs took power, many entrepreneurs and business magnates left the country for fear of persecution and took their wealth with them.

2. The end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1989. It took Iran nearly eight years to rebuild its shattered economy, during which time the rial lost almost 100% of its value against the US dollar thanks to runaway inflation and uncontrolled printing. silver.

3. The third and worst devaluation has occurred in the last few years of the term of radical President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Before leaving power in 2013, Iran was hit with severe international sanctions that saw the rial bleed almost 400% more than its value in the global currency markets.

The Iranian economy was on the verge of collapse. Even Iranians fortunate enough to still have income in massive unemployment struggled to carry enough virtually worthless money into stores to buy basic goods.

The economic crisis has forced Iranian leaders to reconsider their stubborn refusal to negotiate limits on their nuclear program. In 2015, under intense pressure, Iran accepted the nuclear pact which has now disappeared with the United States, Europe, China and Russia.

4. The last major turning point, which is still playing out, came when President Donald Trump withdrawn the United States from the nuclear deal. It was like an electric shock sizzling through all aspects of the already besieged Iranian economy. The collapse of the rial continued, leaving it almost 600% weaker against the US dollar than it was before the Revolution.

Iran has faced a litany of financial disasters since 1979, including international sanctions which severely limited its ability to sell oil, which in turn almost dried up its main source of income.

The government has also put in place strict rules on access to foreign currency, leading to a thriving black market for non-Iranian cash inside the country and further eroding the value of the national currency.

The global pandemic has put even more stress on the lives of people already clubbed by a White House determined to increase the maximum pressure on Iran. Cutting four zeros from a 10,000 rial note and calling it a Toman will do little to ease Iranian spirits.