Iran opens banned drive-in movies during coronavirus lockdown

Tehran, Iran – The new coronavirus pandemic has brought something invisible to Iran since its 1979 Islamic revolution: a movie theater with drive-thru service.

Once criticized by revolutionaries for having left too much privacy for young unmarried couples, a drive-in cinema now operates from a parking lot located just under the emblematic Milad tower in Tehran, showing a film in line with the views of supporters of the hard line.

Workers spray disinfectants on cars lining up here every night after buying tickets online for what is known as the Persian “movie machine”. They listen to the sound of the film via an FM station on their car radio.

With stadiums closed and cinemas closed, this parking projection is the only film released in a common setting in the midst of the virus epidemic in Iran, one of the worst in the world. Iran has reported more than 98,600 cases with more than 6,200 deaths, although international and local experts recognize that Iran’s death toll is likely to be much higher.

“It was very fascinating, it’s the first time this has happened, at least for people my age,” said Behrouz Pournezam, 36, who watched the film with his wife. “We are here mainly for the excitement to be honest, the movie itself didn’t matter much. I didn’t care what movie it was, who or what genre.”

However, the film screened is “Exodus,” produced by a company affiliated with the diehard Iranian Revolutionary Guards. The film by director Ebrahim Hatamikia focuses on cotton producers whose fields are dying from the salt water brought in by local dams. Farmers, led by an actor who appears to be the Islamic Republic’s response to American cowboy Sam Elliott, are driving their tractors to Tehran to protest the government.

There is a precedent for this anger. Iran had built dams across the country since the revolution – especially under former radical President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad – which environmentalists accuse of damaging waterways and farmland. But the film rather involves “a peasant protest against the local authority which symbolically resembles the government of President Hassan Rouhani,” said the Tehran Times.

Rouhani, a relatively moderate Iranian Shiite theocracy, has come under increasing criticism for the collapse of his nuclear deal with world powers. Allies in his administration have criticized the film.

Film buff Atefeh Soheili, however, was happy to enjoy the entertainment outside her home.

“Now I’m sitting here with clean hands and if I want to eat something or relax, I don’t have to worry about distancing myself from others,” she said.