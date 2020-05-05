India subscribes to a coronavirus tracking application for all employees

NEW DELHI – India has ordered all public and private sector workers to use a state-backed liaison tracking application and maintain social distance in offices as it begins to ease some locking measures in areas less affected by the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod’s government said Friday that India, which has the world’s second-largest population after China, will continue its national margins for another two weeks from Monday, but will allow “substantial relaxation” in lower-risk areas.

Last month, India released Aarogya Setu (Health Bridge), a Bluetooth and GPS-based system that alerts users who may have been in contact with people who later show a positive COVID-19 value.

“Use of the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all employees, both private and public,” the Interior Ministry said late Friday.

Company executives are responsible for “ensuring 100% coverage” among employees.

Ministry of Technology officials and the lawyer who drafted Aarogya Setu’s privacy policy told Reuters that the app needed to be on at least 200 million phones to be effective in a population of 1.3 billion.

The application has been downloaded a total of about 83 million times from a country with a smartphone user base of about 500 million, according to the Ministry of Technology.

Mandatory use of the app raises concerns among privacy advocates. They say it is unclear how the data will be used and which emphasize that India does not have privacy laws to control the application.

“Such a transition should be supported by a special law that provides strong data protection and is overseen by an independent body,” said Udbhav Tiwari, a public operations advisor at Mozilla browser.

New Delhi has said that the app does not violate privacy as all information is collected anonymously.

The app could help authorities identify virus outbreaks and better target health efforts, the technology ministry told Reuters in late April, adding that the data would be used “only to manage necessary medical interventions.”

Critics also point out that some 400 million people in India do not have smartphones and would not be covered.

On Friday, the government said the reopening of offices should also ensure gaps between shifts and staggered lunch breaks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has contaminated 3.3 million worldwide and caused more than 230,000 deaths.

India has reported more than 37,000 cases and 1,218 deaths.

India is set to allow some factories to reopen, and companies are robbing to make their plans.

Smartphone maker Lava is likely to open factories in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi next week, said founder S.N. Rai.

Lava is asking its employees to move temporarily to a neighboring village where it has rented dormitories to about 800 employees and witnessed food and transportation, Rai said.

“But even if we start production right away, we’ll start with up to 40% capacity,” Rai said.

Other sectors, such as the automotive industry, are urging the government to allow new markets to be opened up.

The automotive industry is losing revenue of $ 304 million a day, three lobby groups said in a letter to the home ministry, urging the government to allow component manufacturers and dealers to start operations.