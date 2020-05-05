India relaxes restrictions on coronaviruses even as cases increase

New Delhi – Since Friday, India has recorded a new record number of confirmed cases of coronavirus every day. COVID-19 disease is spreading at an alarming rate, with a total of more than 42,500 cases and nearly 1,400 deaths on Monday.

But despite grim statistics, the country allowed most businesses and services to reopen on Monday, entering a third phase of the national foreclosure strategy, with Indians warned that it was time to learn to “live with the virus”.

Police personnel stop motorists at a checkpoint during a government-imposed national lockout as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Allahabad on April 20, 2020. SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP / Getty



India was subjected to a strict nationwide lockdown from March 25 to Sunday. Only essential services such as health care and grocery stores were allowed to operate in most of the country during this period.

While the government officially extended the lockdown until May 18 on Monday, many restrictions have been eased significantly.

The federal government has created a color-coded classification system based on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 718 local districts of India. There are red, orange and green areas, green being the least affected by the disease. In these districts, where there are no or very few confirmed coronavirus patients, life has returned to almost normal.

Several states have allowed non-core businesses, including local stores, offices, construction sites and various services, to resume in the orange and green zones. People have also been allowed to resume the use of personal vehicles in many areas, although all public transport, air and land, remains closed across the country.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, the state that includes the capital and is still a high-risk “red zone”, gave an idea of ​​how India might try to manage the pandemic at ‘to come up.

A doctor checks the temperature of residents during a nationwide lockout in India to slow the spread of COVID-19, in Dharavi, one of the largest slums in Asia, in Mumbai, India on 11 April 2020. Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS



“We will have to be ready to live with the coronavirus,” said Kejriwal, announcing his intention to reopen the sprawling capital. He is fully aware that the foreclosure has hit the Indian economy extremely hard, stripping most of India’s 450 million informal workers of their income.

“The traders and industries have been hugely affected … Delhi will not be able to endure this for too long. How are we going to pay the wages? How will the government work?” He asked.

His remarks may help explain why, even with the increasing rate of infection, large parts of India are allowed to reopen. But with the easing of restrictions and the large number of people leaving, there is concern that the virus will start to spread at an even faster rate.

The actual number of coronavirus patients in the country is probably much higher than official figures show, as India is one of the countries testing the lowest proportion of its population: with just over 1, 1 million tests done in a 1.3 billion country, that’s only about 800 tests per million people, according to the data website worldmeters.info. The United States, by comparison, has tested about 21,000 per million people, and America is far from the leader in this regard.

Indignation at stranded workers

The foreclosure has left millions of casual workers in small towns across the country – construction workers, electricians, plumbers, drivers, barbers, cooks, maids and many more – stranded in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai .

Many were left not only without work, but without money to pay local rents or even to buy food. Without public transport, tens of thousands of people fled to their hometowns, walking hundreds of kilometers on foot. Some died just trying to get home.

Tens of thousands of others decided not to risk such a hike, so they got stuck in big cities. The government finally started using special trains last weekend to take workers home, but there has been outrage as the government charges workers train tickets, which can cost as much as 10 $ each.

Casual workers in Delhi and Mumbai generally earned between $ 3 and $ 10 a day, but since they did not work in a few weeks, most of their savings were long gone. Many are now dependent on the help of charities to survive.

Sudhakar Kumar, (center wearing a mask), a worker in Uttar Pradesh State, in central India, is seen with members of his family on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, where they live since national control of coronaviruses in the country put him out of work. CBS / Arshad R. Zargar



The country’s major opposition political party, the Indian National Congress, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over train fares and said it would pay for tickets for stranded migrants.

“When our government can recognize its responsibility by organizing free air travel for our stranded citizens abroad, when the government can spend close to Rs.100 crores [over $13 million] on transportation and food, etc. for a single public program in Gujarat, when the Ministry of Railways has the generosity to give Rs.151 Crores [over $20 million] to the Prime Minister’s Corona fund, so why can’t we give these vital members of our nation a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free train travel, in this hour of acute distress? “asked Sonia Gandhi, leader of the Congress Party.