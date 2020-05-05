Hiltzik: Why the meat packaging hasn’t changed since “The Jungle”

In the uplifting stories we tell ourselves, the hijacking of corporate mischief investigations creates public outcry that leads to the eradication of reported abuses.

The coronavirus crisis presents us with a discouraging counterexample. It was the meat packaging industry that was the subject of Upton Sinclair’s novel “The Jungle”, published in 1906.

Descriptions of conditions in modern meat processing plants resemble those described by Sinclair. They include workers crammed almost side by side to move production chains at inexorable speeds, high rates of worker illness and injury, low wages, and ruthless rules over time off or meal breaks and toilets.

It is an attempt by Smithfield to claim that it can self-regulate. Businesses will have a free hand to do whatever they want, and we’ve seen what happens when it happens. David Muraskin, Public Justice

“These places are injury factories,” said David Michaels, who ran OSHA during the Obama administration and is currently a professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University.

Conditions in factories became even more unhealthy in the COVID-19 crisis, according to allegations in federal action against Smithfield Foods, a leading pork processor, by an anonymous employee at the Milan plant, MO, and the Rural Community Workers Alliance, an advocacy group.

The lawsuit claims that the factory provides workers with “insufficient personal protective equipment; … schedules their working hours and breaks in a way that forces workers to be crammed into cramped hallways and toilets, … refuses to provide workers with sufficient opportunities or time to wash their hands . ”

The company even offered workers a bonus of $ 500 if they worked all the scheduled hours during the month of April without missing a shift.

It was “a substantial incentive for workers to continue working at the factory even when they show symptoms,” says the lawsuit. The complainants are seeking a court order requiring the company to meet strict antivirus standards.

Smithfield told me by email that she considered the trial “full of specious allegations without factual or legal basis” and that it was “based on speculation, hearsay, anonymous statements and information obsolete ”. The company said in a brief filed on April 29 that “not a single person at the factory has been diagnosed with COVID-19”.

However, a photograph of a break room that Smithfield filed with the court shows that its seats are only separated from each other by a few feet and a fragile barrier. In addition, at least one other Smithfield plant was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot where infections were rife.

It’s the company’s pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., which became the headquarters of the worst coronavirus infection cluster in the country, 518 of them having tested positive and 126 other cases of non-employees who were infected when they came into contact with a Smithfield employee.

Illness rates in the meat and poultry industry consistently exceed those of the United States industry as a whole. (Government Accountability Office)

The plant was closed indefinitely in mid-April, but was then allowed to open in stages after being visited by an inspection team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Smithfield also temporarily closed a factory in Martin City, Missouri, which received raw materials from the South Dakota plant.

Smithfield also argues that the lawsuit should be dismissed in light of President Trump’s April 28 executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to order meat processing plants to remain open.

“The president has delegated all authority to the secretary of agriculture to ensure that meat processors continue to operate,” the company said in its April 29 brief. This “effectively ends this trial”.

Complainants disagree. They observe that the Department of Agriculture has no expertise or tendency to monitor worker safety, but only the safety of plant products.

“This is an attempt by Smithfield to claim that it can self-regulate,” said David Muraskin of Public Justice, who represents the plaintiffs. “Businesses will have a free hand to do whatever they want, and we’ve seen what happens when it happens.”

Among the allegations at the trial, masks were only provided to certain workers in the factory and, in these cases, only one surgical mask per week; replacement will only be issued if the first breakage. The workers were grouped “in cramped spaces along the production lines”. Plexiglass dividers have been placed between some workers, but do not cover all of the workers’ faces.

With the closure of other factories in Smithfield, according to the lawsuit, the production line in Milan was accelerated. Smithfield erected hand-washing stations, but did not allow workers extra time to use them. The Workers Alliance says workers are given three breaks totaling 60 minutes in each 11 hour shift, so narrow that some wear diapers on the line to avoid having to leave for a restroom break.

There is reason to doubt that Upton Sinclair is surprised by the conditions in 21st century meat packing plants.

In “The Jungle” he wrote that in each section of the factory “the workers … had their own particular … rare diseases, one of which had no trace of horror on his person “Let a man scratch his finger while pushing a truck through the pickle rooms, and he could have a sore that would put him out of the world.”

Many workers who wielded knives and hooks lost their thumbs due to repeated injuries. Among those who work in the “kitchen rooms, in the midst of steam and foul smells … the germs of tuberculosis could live for two years”.

The port of beef, or the transport of carcasses of 200 pounds, “has exhausted the most powerful men in a few years”. For those who worked in a refrigerated room, the “special disease was rheumatism; the time for a man to work in cold rooms was five years. “

“The Jungle”, published at the age of 26, made the reputation of a writer who would run for governor of California in 1934 on a radical platform against poverty, before being beaten by a republican establishment.

Sinclair aimed in “The Jungle” to tell the story not so much of the meat industry, but more generally of the experience of immigrants in the depths of Chicago.

In fact, the meat and poultry factories are still heavily served by the immigrant workforce. “The parallels are really striking,” Michaels told me. “Immigrants are seen as less important and not as good Americans.”

Smithfield spokespersons and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who refused to issue home stay orders in his state, attempted to blame the Sioux Falls epidemic on the lifestyles of immigrants.

“Many of these people who work in this factory live in the same community, the same buildings, sometimes in the same apartments,” Noem told Fox News.

The reception of “The Jungle”, in the end, proved Sinclair’s argument that members of the immigrant community were invisible men and women.

Public outrage focused more on the safety and cleanliness of the products in the meat packing plants than on the inhuman conditions in the factories. The reforms brought about by the book concern the former, not the latter. In a famous lament, Sinclair observed, “I was targeting the audience’s heart, and accidentally hit it in the stomach.”

At the time of Sinclair, the government did not provide regulatory oversight worthy of the name. For many accounts, this is still not the case.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a unit of the Labor Department, employs approximately 2,000 inspectors to supervise 8 million workplaces in the United States, including some 53,000 meat and poultry factories. OSHA indicates that it carries out approximately 32,000 inspections per year, or 0.4% of the total sites. “Federal OSHA is a small agency” his website explains.

The Trump administration and Congress kept it small. In the past four years, the agency’s budget has grown only 5.2% to $ 581.8 million in the current year.

There is strong evidence that meat and poultry plants deserve more stringent surveillance than other manufacturing facilities. During a 2016 audit, the Government Accountability Office found that even though the rates of illness and injury had declined over the past 12 years, the rates still exceeded those of all American manufacturers.

Workers continue to face such dangerous conditions as “musculoskeletal disorders” [chiefly repetitive stress injuries], exposure to chemicals and pathogens, and traumatic injuries from machines and tools. “

Labor Secretary Eugène Scalia (son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia) said that OSHA could not do much because there was no standard covering airborne infectious diseases. But that’s because Trump halted work on a rule that had started to take shape under Michaels. The rule was originally designed to cover health care workers, but Michaels says nothing in federal law would prevent OSHA from applying the rule to all workplaces now.

“OSHA law states that employers are required to provide a workplace free from recognized serious risks,” Michaels told me. “The most recognized serious danger in the United States right now is the coronavirus.”

The Ministry of Labor could report that it would push the herd up on employers who flout the safety standards for coronaviruses. But it is exactly the opposite. On April 28, Ministry of Labor lawyer Kate O’Scannlain and Loren Sweatt, a Labor Department official who is actually the current boss of OSHA, said that the agency would be tolerant meat and poultry processors who “have shown good faith” to comply with COVID-19 safety agency guidelines.

(OSHA has been operating without an official director for almost two years; former FedEx chief Scott Mugno removed his name from consideration last May after spending 19 months waiting in vain for a Senate confirmation vote. )

OSHA has stated that it will apply “enforcement discretion” in the safety of meat and poultry. Employers who determine that certain anti-exposure measures “are not achievable in the context of specific factories and circumstances” should “document why this is the case”.

The Department of Labor has stated that under the Defense Production Act, states and localities no longer have the power to close a meat processing plant or to require it to comply with the rules national or local.

The ministry even said it would consider joining employers to defend itself against lawsuits by employees “for alleged workplace exposures.”

“You have to ask Scalia:” Whose side are you on? “” Said Michaels. “OSHA’s job is to protect workers, not protect companies from lawsuits.”

We have already asked and asked again: is the Ministry of Labor really just a disguised employer rights ministry?