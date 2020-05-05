German nightclub hosts car rave despite coronavirus

Even a global pandemic cannot prevent Germany from having a rave.

After the World Club Dome festival was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus, BigCityBeats, the team behind the festival, found a way to give people their party solution while respecting the rules of social distancing.

They brought fans to the Autokino Düsseldorf Drive-In Cinema stadium, filling the car park for a drive-in rave on April 30.

The drive-in beats fest featured artists such as DJ Le Shuuk, Tiefblau, Plastikfunk and Topic on the setlist as well as fireworks and strobe lights.

Each car was instructed to connect to the device via its radios. The Ravers partied in their respective cars, honking their horns with excitement.

This innovation should have other events in its tracks, possibly establishing a new standard for “autodiscos”. Club Index, a club in a German town near the Dutch border, also recently held a drive-in club experience, the Daily Mail reported.

The club had 250 cars in its parking lot, each car being able to hold two people inside. About 500 revelers were able to enjoy live music while remaining socially distanced.

BigCityBeats is already planning a second drive-in rave game for May 20.