Fourth SoFi worker tests positive for coronavirus

Another SoFi Stadium construction worker tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to an internal email sent by the main contractor to business partners on Monday.

He is the fourth worker on the $ 5 billion project known to be positive since late March.

The email from Turner-AECOM Hunt said the worker was last on site Thursday to help paint the stadium’s “North VIP Canopy” and that he is currently “healthy” at home.

A worker installing light poles, an ironworker and a worker involved in excavation work had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the past month. The project implemented various security measures, including taking the temperature of each person before entering the site.

The workers’ tools and equipment were disinfected, according to the email, and colleagues who were in close contact with the person are under quarantine until Friday.

In response to the pandemic, the contractor previously added handwashing stations and additional toilets to the 298-acre project, employed non-essential staff, told workers to stay home if they don’t feel not well, demanded that workers on site stay six feet from each other and, in early April, instituted mandatory temperature controls for everyone entering the site.

The email said that the project “remains open to work without restriction.”

The first event at the stadium, the future home of the Rams and Chargers, is expected to be Kenny Chesney’s concert on August 1. Taylor Swift was scheduled to open in late July, but the singer-songwriter canceled live appearances in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The NFL is expected to release the schedule for the upcoming season next week. It is not known when the state home order will be relaxed enough to allow stadium games without supporters, part three of Gov, Gavin Newsom’s four-stage plan.