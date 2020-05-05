Deportation flights from the United States to Guatemala resume with coronavirus tests

Guatemalan officials said on Monday that they would systematically begin accepting US deportation flights after being promised that each passenger should first be tested negative for the new coronavirus.

The country halted flights two weeks ago after dozens of passengers were found to be infected with COVID-19.

On Monday, 117 deportees on four flights from the United States had tested positive for the virus, according to the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They account for more than 15% of all infections in the country.

Guatemala accepted a flight last week after US immigration officials announced that they had screened for the 89 deportees. However, it was still unclear whether these flights would resume regularly.

According to new guidelines established by the Guatemalan authorities, the number of deportees on each flight would drop from around 100 to around 75.

On Monday, 76 Guatemalan deportees arrived on a flight from Houston and immediately underwent medical examinations.

“None of them showed symptoms,” said Alejandra Mena, spokesperson for the country’s migration institute.

Three more flights were planned this week, said Guatemalan officials.

Guatemala interrupted and resumed its deportation flights on several occasions while there were still fears that these flights would import the virus.

Guatemala discovered deportees infected for the first time in late March, after some 30 passengers on a flight from Arizona tested positive.

Immigration and US customs had performed basic health tests on deportees, but did not test them regularly for coronavirus.

On March 30, Guatemalan Vice President Guillermo Castillo told a local radio station that he had “begged” the United States to stop deportation flights to Guatemala.

In mid-April, the Trump administration sent a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Guatemala to help officials test the deportees.