Coronavirus virtual vaccine summit sees world leaders pledge to invest billions to find a cure for COVID-19, but Trump administration ignores it

World leaders held an online summit on Monday to galvanize global efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine. After the three-hour meeting, billions of dollars had been pledged to fund the efforts.

Representatives of the Trump administration in the United States, the country with the highest number of confirmed deaths from the new disease, were by far absent from the meeting. Russia also refused to participate in the meeting.

Although it often takes years to develop, President Trump said the United States should have millions of doses of a vaccine available by the end of the year. He made the White House effort mission officially named Operation Warp Speed.

As CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reported on Monday, the European Union’s virtual summit saw more than $ 8 billion pledged to fund the development of a vaccine or treatment for COVID -19, just below the stated goal.

Dr Agus on promising developments and when a coronavirus vaccine might be available

Japan has pledged $ 800 million, Germany has offered nearly $ 575 million, and Italy and Spain have each declared close to $ 110 million. President Emmanuel Macron called it “a race against the clock” to find a safe and effective vaccine, when he promised around $ 546 million for France’s effort.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was not a competition between countries to develop a vaccine first, “but the most urgent shared effort of our lives”.

Leaders from Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, South Africa and Turkey also joined the summit, as well as the Chinese ambassador to the European Union.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the fundraising effort as a good “down payment” on what he said would be needed to vaccinate the world’s population, but noted that, “to achieve everyone, everywhere, we probably need five times that amount. “

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alone has committed $ 100 million to this lawsuit.

“COVID-19 reminded us that viruses don’t obey borders or customs laws. They don’t care what nationality you are,” said Melinda Gates to other summit attendees.

Human trials in progress for a possible COVID-19 vaccine

A hundred competitors are currently racing to develop a vaccine, and human tests are already underway in the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The German effort is being led by Professor Ugur Sahin, who started clinical trials last month.

“We are pretty confident. We have been working on vaccines for many, many years,” he told Williams.

Sahin said his team is compressing typical phases of the human trial to try to develop a vaccine more quickly. It normally takes several years, but this time scientists hope to be able to do it in just a few months.

Asked whether speeding up the process would cause additional safety concerns, Sahin said the clinical trials were about “safety, safety – safety is first.”

If a vaccine is developed – and there is no guarantee of success – the next challenge will be to manufacture and distribute it to protect billions of people around the world.