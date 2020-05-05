Coronavirus: Trust in CEOs has fallen, says Edelman report

In the midst of a huge public health crisis, confidence in governments is rising, while confidence in companies and their leaders in particular has plummeted, according to a new report from the communications firm Edelman.

While half of those polled generally trust CEOs, that number has now dropped to less than one in three, 29%.

Over the past decade or so, governments around the world have generally failed to stay ahead of business to build trust in Edelman’s annual global survey of trust and credibility in government, business, NGOs and the media. But with almost three in four respondents supporting movement restrictions as an appropriate response to the coronavirus pandemic and 61% willing to disclose personal health and location data to help contain its spread, support for governments is booming.

“The companies did not actually perform well in the minds of the respondents. There is a feeling that they did not get the right products and that they did not protect their employees – that the profits are always paid to the people, and that more must be done to prepare for the next phase, ” said Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman. .

The company interviewed approximately 13,200 people in 11 countries, including the United States, between April 15 and 23.

Low-wage workers performing vital tasks, including employees of grocery stores, warehouses and meat factories and employees who deliver food and household items, protested what they saw as a lack of protections and pay in proportion to the risk they face.

The survey mirrors this turmoil, with about half of respondents saying that companies hurt, poorly, or completely failed to implement security measures and help small suppliers stay in business by extending credit or softening them payment terms.

At the same time, the coronavirus crisis has exacerbated the current perception that the system is rigged in favor of the wealthy, with 67% of respondents believing that those with less money and less education are unfairly assuming the risk of disease.

It makes sense, experts say, for people to turn to government as it takes the lead in a public health crisis. Governors such as Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York have increased their visibility, providing crucial information and statistics on cases and deaths in daily briefings. According to the report, the search for reliable information has also increased confidence in traditional sources of information.

In the weeks and months to come, as state and local governments develop plans to lift restrictions on social separation, the tone and actions of businesses will be essential, experts said.

Unilever is committed to providing financing to small, “vulnerable” vendors and suppliers. This is a good example of an action a company can take to improve its image, Edelman told The Times.

On the other hand, the outlook was not good when the Lakers requested and received a loan of around $ 4.6 million the recovery plan that Congress was passed in March, he said. The team said it returned the funds last week.

“Well-to-do people should be careful not to ask for government bailouts,” for example, private equity firms, he said. “The CEOs were remarkably shy about being in the media and were very discouraged. They do not really outline the future. ”

This must change, he said, if businesses want their voices to be heard while the government removes the conditions for an open economy.

Neha Bairoliya, assistant professor of finance and business economics at USC, said these decisions should not be in the hands of business, but should rather be determined by local governments and public health authorities.

Because the current economic downturn was caused by a public health crisis, Bairoliya said she doesn’t think companies will face the same kind of criticism about corporate greed as they did overnight from the 2008 recession. “But it is very important here to find the right balance between protecting the vulnerable and restoring the economy,” she said.

Companies that plan for the future and communicate it effectively – or even communicate it excessively – to employees will be one step ahead, said Eric Anicich, a professor who studies employee management and social psychology. ‘USC.

“The great thing with the pandemic is its unpredictability,” he said. While leaves and breaks are unavoidable, businesses can reduce uncertainty and psychological stress by being transparent and working to hear the concerns of their staff.