Clippers signs deal to purchase MSG Forum

Forum ownership has officially changed hands, removing an obstacle to the Clippers building their own nearby arena. A group controlled by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer finalized the purchase of the Forum from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. on Monday.

The escrow closed six weeks after Ballmer-backed CAPS LLC announced that it had agreed to pay $ 400 million in cash not only for the arena, but also to resolve all disputes related to MSG’s fight to block a new Clippers arena in Inglewood.

MSG renovations have reconfigured the Forum, the former home of the Lakers and Kings, to a place reserved for music. CAPSS LLC will continue to operate the Forum for music and entertainment only, using a new entity, Forum Entertainment LLC. According to the new owner, Geni Lincoln and Mike Fallon, who led building operations under MSG, will continue to assume these functions while reporting to Gillian Zucker, president of Clippers’ business operations.

The Clippers have offered to build an 18,000 seat arena, paid by Ballmer at a cost of more than $ 1 billion, in time for the 2024-25 NBA season along Inglewood’s West Century Boulevard, just across the street from SoFi stadium, the soon to be the new home of the Rams and Chargers. The arena would be part of a larger footprint dubbed by developers as the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Complex, where the team’s business and basketball activities would be centralized in one place.

Since the Clippers announced their intention to build a new arena three years ago, MSG has fought hard to block the project. MSG, whose executive chairman is the owner of the Knicks, James Dolan, had filed three lawsuits against the project and paid legal fees for a community group that had a lawsuit pending and another appellant.

By resolving these lawsuits, the Clippers hope to begin construction of their new complex by mid-2021. The team’s lease at the Staples Center, where they have operated since 1999, ends in 2024.

Inglewood City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to retain a company to assess 65 city-controlled plots and 10 private plots that could be used for the arena and related development. Murphy’s Bowl LLC, the Clippers-controlled company behind the project, will pay for the assessment and eventually acquire the land.

At the time of its March announcement, CAPSS announced its intention to extend job offers to all Forum employees. The offers were made and all full-time employees have since accepted, said a team spokesperson.

The date when the new owner can organize its first event is unknown, as large gatherings have been banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in recent weeks, the Forum parking lot has found new use as a COVID-19 test site.

Editor Nathan Fenno contributed to this report.