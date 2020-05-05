Carole Baskin tricked into fake Fallon interview by pranksters

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin made an unexpected comeback on the small screen when she was tricked by two YouTube pranksters claiming to be late night host Jimmy Fallon.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners asked Baskin, 58, to give a rare interview claiming that she was make an appearance Zoom on “The Tonight Show” – using audio from Fallon asking random questions from previous interviews.

Believing that she could not see the host due to technical difficulties, she then revealed how she had to let go of half of her staff – and feared that the coronavirus would forever end its visits to the big sanctuary cats in Florida.

British crooks joked about “Baskin in Glory” for their take in the video seen nearly 1.4 million times Monday morning – with their prey, fortunately, also seeing the funny side.

“I was suspicious of what we were doing because the questions seemed to be recorded. But I didn’t know it would turn out to be such a funny prank, “Baskin told CNN in a statement.

“It made us laugh. I appreciate their intelligence and the fact that they created their video in a way that I don’t think is somehow nasty. “

Baskin unexpectedly hit the spotlight with the hit Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” after big cat parks co-owner Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, who is serving 22 for plotting to kill her .

She then stated that she felt betrayed by the series, assuming that she was covering the plight of the big cats rather than their personal dramas – including Joe’s wild claims that she had fed her ex-husband with her tigers .

In their video, Pieters and Manners showed how they claimed to be a production company lining up guests for the popular late night chat, admitting that it was the “longest shoot by far”.

They finally made him accept an interview only by promising that “Jimmy” would not ask questions about the Netflix series that made him famous.

They marveled at how their “global exclusivity” landed after only “dozens of emails and a drunk phone call”.

They were so shocked when she finally sat down for Zoom’s interview that they had to pretend their long, shocked break was a technical problem.

“I’m fine – my daughter Jamie suggested I do this interview with you, so she says hello,” said Baskin, smiling assuming she was talking to Fallon.

“My daughter and I always come to the sanctuary every day because we have to take care of all the big cats here,” she said as the couple played random questions from previous episodes of the Fallon show. .

“Unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism income, we have had to abandon about half of our staff and, fortunately, all of our animal care is provided by volunteers.

“So the animals still get their daily care, but that means we all have to work twice to make sure that happens.”

Although she said she survived the foreclosure, she also admitted that it could destroy key elements of her business forever.

“After COVID-19, I just don’t know if we will be able to tour again,” she said.

The pranksters ended up giving Baskin the opportunity to discuss the Big Cat Safety Act, legislation she advocates to end the abuse of big cats by their private owners.

“Yes, Carole didn’t plug her campaign into Fallon, but she did it on our YouTube channel – not quite the same, but I hope she won’t be too angry,” concluded the pair with a big roaring cat alluding to the crazy rumors of the death of her ex-husband.