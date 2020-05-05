Cam Newton will not be satisfied with a backup role

With the curious signing of Andy Dalton this Sunday, Cam Newton is officially the last man standing after the quarterback’s free agency reshuffle – and it looks like he’s ready to wait as long as it takes for the good role.

Athletic Joe Person noted Sunday that there is “no way that Cam Newton signs [with] anyone as a backup. “

The lack of interest in the No. 1 overall choice in 2011 is bipartite: the imbalanced supply and demand for starting caliber quarterbacks and the stoppage of NFL physics which prevents teams and doctors from assess the often injured Newton.

“[Newton] will continue to readjust and wait until the travel restrictions are lifted so that the teams can review it, “wrote Person.

Newton, 30, missed everything except the first two games of the 2019 season after injuring himself at Lisfranc in the preseason. He was released by the Panthers on March 24 following the signing of Teddy Bridgewater with a cap of $ 2 million in 2020.

Most of the initial roles being filled via the NFL 2020 project or free agency transactions, several 2019 starters were forced to accept backup roles. Dalton signed with Cowboys behind Dak Prescott, Jameis Winston signed with Saints behind Drew Brees, Marcus Mariota signed with Raiders behind Derek Carr and Nick Foles was traded from Jaguars to Bears, which will likely raise Mitchell Trubisky to a backup role.

With Dalton going to the Cowboys, the Patriots and Jaguars are still possible landing spots for Newton, who, if in good health, apparently represents an improvement over the 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham or the choice of sixth round 2019 Gardner Minshew. The Broncos and Redskins have also been discussed as long-term options, but seem less likely with viable starters at Drew Lock and Dwayne Haskins.

The person added that a potential “worst case” scenario is that Newton “waits for a starter to be injured”, which may in fact be a wise strategy. If a team was desperately looking for a starter, it would have better bargaining power and could demand more favorable contract terms.

Auburn Heisman Trophy winner has earned an average of $ 19.87 million per year over the past five years according to Over The Cap.