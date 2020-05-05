California allows companies to reopen with curbside pickup

California will allow some businesses to reopen with a curbside pickup, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday – as the number of counties openly defying his order to stay at home against coronaviruses has risen to three.

Newsom said retailers, including drapers, sporting goods stores and florists, could resume limited operations on Friday as part of a reopening of Phase 2 of the giant Golden State economy, a reported the Associated Press.

This decision does not cover restaurant meals or the reopening of offices, which were previously included in the second stage of the Democratic Governor’s four-part reopening plan.

Earlier Monday, the northern counties of Sutter and Yuba authorized companies to reopen on the condition that they limit customers and apply social distancing rules.

These decisions followed the example of rural Modoc County, where Sheriff Tex Dowdy said the absence of confirmed COVID-19 cases among the county’s 9,000 residents led to Friday’s “gradual, safe” reopening .

Also on Monday, the Newsom administration approved the reopening of beaches in the Orange County towns of Laguna Beach and San Clemente, based on plans to avoid overcrowding and impose social distancing, AP said.

Newsom suffered a fire for closing all beaches in Orange County after a heat wave last month caused overcrowding.