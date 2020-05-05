Burning property: Cowboy legend Jason Witten lists a Texas mansion

Jason Witten’s historic race with the Dallas Cowboys recently ended when he signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, and it seems that his stay in Texas is also ending. The extreme star put his impressive estate in Westlake, a wealthy suburb of Fort Worth, on the market for $ 4,685 million.

The Mediterranean mansion is located in Vaquero, a guarded community about half an hour north of the Cowboys stadium. The property rightly spans about 1.2 acres – roughly the size of a football field.

The dense landscaping approaches the stone house, which opens onto an 8,000 square foot floor plan with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a handful of extended living spaces.

Double doors enter directly into a large two-story room with wooden beams and double chandeliers hanging over a living room and dining area. Hardwood floors provide a contrast to the whitewashed kitchen, and other highlights include a wine cellar, a movie theater, a bar with sink, and a game room filled with souvenirs.

Columns line the covered patios at the back with separate dining rooms under hanging lamps. The spaces lead down to a huge complex-style swimming pool with spa, slide and waterfall. An 828 square foot guest house completes the golf course property.

Witten, 37, spent 15 seasons with the Cowboys and retired to become an analyst at ESPN Monday Night Football before returning to the team for one more season in 2019. He has racked up 1,215 receptions during his career in Dallas, good for most in team history and fourth– most of the time. In March, he signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Roxann Taylor and Dan Nicoloff of Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake hold the list.