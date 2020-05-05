Billions could soon live in areas too hot for humans without air conditioning, study finds

Kensington, Maryland – In just 50 years, 2 to 3.5 billion people, most of them poor who cannot afford air conditioning, will live in a climate that has historically been too hot to manage, according to a new study.

The number of people at risk will depend on the reduction of heat-trapping carbon dioxide emissions and the rate of growth of the world’s population.

In the worst-case scenarios of population growth and carbon pollution – which many climatologists say seem less likely these days – the National Academy of Sciences’ Monday newspaper study predicts that about 3.5 billion people will live in extremely hot conditions. areas. This represents a third of the projected population in 2070.

But even scenarios considered to be more likely and less serious projects that in 50 years, a few billion people will live in places that are too hot without air conditioning, according to the study.

“It’s a huge amount and it’s a short time. That’s why we’re worried,” said Natalie Mahowald, climate specialist at Cornell University, who was not part of the study. She and other outside scientists said the new study made sense. and transmits the urgency of human-caused climate change differently from previous research.

In an unusual way to look at climate change, a team of international scientists has studied humans as they make bears, birds and bees to find the “climate niche” where people and civilizations flourish. They looked back 6000 years ago to find a mild temperature for humanity: average annual temperatures between 52 and 59 degrees.

We can – and we live – in places hotter and colder than that, but the further we get from the hot spot, the more difficult it becomes.

Scientists examined places that would become uncomfortable and considerably warmer than the ideal place and calculated that at least 2 billion people would live in these conditions by 2070.

Currently, about 20 million people live in places where the average annual temperature is above 84 degrees – well above the ideal temperature. This area represents less than 1% of the Earth’s land, and is mainly located near the Sahara Desert and includes Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

But as the world becomes more and more populated and warmer, the study concludes, large areas of Africa, Asia, South America and Australia are likely to be within this same temperature range.

According to principal author Chi Xu of the University of Nanjing in China, well over a billion people, and up to 3.5 billion people, will be affected according to the climate choices that humanity will make during the next half century.

With enough money, “you can actually live on the moon,” said Scheffer. But these projections are “unlivable for the ordinary, for the poor, for the citizen of the average world”.

Places like impoverished Nigeria – with a population that is expected to triple by the end of the century – would be less able to cope, said study co-author Tim Lenton, climatologist and director of the Global Systems Institute from the University of Exeter. In England.