Baseball, hockey and golf: events without supporters are rare

Many unknowns remain about the return of live professional sporting events, but one thing is certain: fans will not be present for the foreseeable future.

NASCAR has announced that its first Cup Series season will resume without fans on May 17. The PGA Tour will restart on June 11 without fans for at least its first four events. They will follow in the footsteps of WWE, which organized events, including Wrestlemania, without fans for two months.

The schedule is slower for the big team sports leagues. They must represent more people – players, technical staff, officials, etc. – essential to the operation. General tests for the coronavirus are considered a prerequisite.

The Major League Baseball suspended operations during spring training on March 12, but officials are confident they can organize some form of regular season. NBA officials hope the league can reclaim its regular season and playoffs. The NHL plans to host games on a neutral site, play until October, and delay the start of the 2020-21 season.

The MLS will reopen player training facilities next week and is tentatively scheduled to resume season on June 8. The WNBA plans to quarantine teams and play in a neutral location. The NFL has time to wait.

None of the leagues should have fans during matches – perhaps in 2021. They will be made for television with billions of dollars at stake.

Most of it will be unexplored territory. Only MLB and the PGA Tour organized fanless events. The American Hockey League, the best minor league in the NHL, has also hosted fanless games.

They were similar in their strangeness. Here is an overview of these few examples and an overview of what will temporarily be our new standard.

::

No fans were allowed to attend the Orioles-White Sox match at Camden Yards on April 29, 2015 due to unrest in Baltimore. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The only MLB game played without fans occurred five years ago last week. The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox played in an empty Camden Yards after trouble surfaced in response to the death of Baltimore resident Freddie Gray in police custody.

Riots forced the MLB to cancel the first two games of the series. The final was moved from night to afternoon to respect the city’s curfew. The decision was made not to allow fans to enter.

The Orioles won, 8-2, in two hours and three minutes – an unusually short game. The PA music and announcer echoed. The players pretended to sign autographs. A ball girl did her job, protecting the empty seats behind her. Stadium workers scoured the stands for dirty balls.

After the game, Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who made a three-run homerun in the first inning, compared the atmosphere to an intrasquad practice game in the spring. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said every word can be heard in the field.

“When you walk around the base and the only applause came from outside the stadium, it’s a strange feeling,” Davis told reporters. “I will take any home run I can get at any time, but it’s definitely more fun when there are fans.”

::

Tiger Woods starts on the first tee during the third round of the AT&T National at the Congressional Country Club June 30, 2012 in Bethesda, Md. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

The PGA Tour held two full runs without the presence of fans: the third round of the 2012 AT&T National in Maryland and the final round of the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. In both cases, fans were not allowed after the weather caused damage and knocked over trees.

The third round of AT&T National was played after a windstorm that tore the region apart the night before. The storm left more than 400,000 people and the course without electricity. The heat started after a delay of six hours, the temperature approaching three digits and the debris on the course.

Tiger Woods attempted a birdie at the sixth hole, and the shot was greeted with silence.

“I played in front of people like this, but not usually for an 18-hole competitive round,” said Woods.

Fans were cleared for the final round the next day. They saw Woods shoot a 69 under 2 to return from behind for his 74th career victory.

::

The weather has caused a more recent example in hockey. On January 17, 2018, the American Hockey League Charlotte Checkers hosted the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the Bojangles Coliseum. The arena was empty after six inches of ice and snow in the Charlotte area and the Checkers discouraged fans from coming. The Checkers, a branch of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, won 4-3.

“It’s more fun to play with the people there, but we have to do our best, whatever the situation,” said Charlotte Lucas Wallmark center.