Apple unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro on Monday, officially ending its last remaining model with much-hated “butterfly” keyboards.

Starting at $ 1,299, the new Pro features a keyboard modeled on the company’s popular Magic keyboard, based on older, scissor-like mechanisms.

Four months ago, Apple released the 16-inch MacBook Pro with its new keyboard design, which drew a “butterfly” model that Apple had introduced to enable ever thinner laptops, but which proved to be flawed.

In addition to the keys that are prone to sticking and breaking when crumbs or dust gets under them, users loved that the butterfly keys were prone to typos and they felt weird to write.

The trusted keys forced Apple to implement a free keyboard repair program in 2018.

The upgraded version of the MacBook delivers twice the storage of its predecessor, with up to 1 TB of capacity.

The company also said the new MacBook Pro will go on sale in select stores later this week. Apple stores around the world have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but recently reopened to open some stores in South Korea.

Apple shares rose 0.3 percent on Monday afternoon, at $ 290.02.