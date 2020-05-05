Andy Dalton had “several options” before choosing Cowboys

The red rifle was red-hot merchandise on the free agency market.

In an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said he had “several” opportunities on the table during the short period between his release and signing with the Cowboys last week.

“Once I got out, at that point, I had to find what was going to be best for me, what was going to be best for my future for the next ten years for me,” Dalton told “The Adam Schefter Podcast”. “I had several options.”

The Patriots and Jaguars are rumored to have competed for potential landing spots for the Triple Bowler Pro. Instead, he signed a one-year contract worth up to $ 7 million on Sunday with Dallas, where he will serve as a backing for 26-year-old Dak Prescott.

“I had to find the best situation in which to prepare myself for the next half of my career,” said Dalton, 32. “After having weighed everything, I felt like I was going to Dallas which was going to be the right solution for me this year and I am delighted. I think it will be a great opportunity. “

The Bengals’ second-round pick in 2011 by TCU was benched for three games in 2019 for Ryan Finley and was released on Thursday as Joe Burrow’s new era descends on Cincinnati. He threw 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions with a completion percentage of 62 in nine seasons.

Thinking about the future, Dalton said that coaching and caliber of the organization played a big role in his decision, which is part of a “global plan”.

“I wanted to join a high-level organizing team that is ready to win and be with Mike McCarthy – his history with the shifts – it gives me a chance to come to a new place, a chance to learn, to helping Dak in any way I can and just be an asset to this team, “he said.

Dalton could view this as an opportunity to replicate what Teddy Bridgewater did in New Orleans. After supporting veteran Drew Brees for two years, Bridgewater set up to sign a three-year, $ 60 million contract with the Panthers this offseason.

The native of Katy, Texas, who owns a home in Dallas, says his ties to the region amid the coronavirus pandemic were “definitely” taken into account in his decision.

“So that we stay close to home… We already have a house here and we don’t have to move, not to understand all the logistics of this transition, especially during a period like this, when there is a lot unknown with what will happen and when things will start and all that, “said Dalton. “I think it was definitely part of it.”

“Being from Texas, you still love Cowboys. I am originally from the Houston area, but for much of my childhood, the Cowboys were the only team after the Oilers left, “he said. “I think it’s a pretty special opportunity for me.”