Amazon CEO Tim Bray quits, calling the company chickens – t

Amazon’s high-level engineer has resigned in protest of the company’s treatment of warehouse workers.

Tim Bray, AWS vice president and recognized engineer, said in a public blog post called “Hey, Amazon“That he could no longer work in a‘ chicken t-attempt ’that shoots dissidents in an effort to‘ create an atmosphere of fear ’.

“I ended the grief when Amazon shot whistleblowers who made noise from warehouse workers for fear of Covid-19,” Bray wrote.

He said listening to workers ’stories of what life is like in Amazon’s warehouses during a coronavirus pandemic was hard to stomach and that he“ clicked ”as they shot activists.

After expanding his concerns through internal channels, citing his belief that “the VP should not be a public villain,” Bray decided to leave.

“Keeping the Amazon VP would have practically meant signing up for actions that I despise,” he said. “So I broke up.”

Bray said leaving now means giving up a nearly $ 1 million salary and acquiring shares.

The company’s stocks in the areas most affected by the coronavirus – including New York, Detroit and Chicago – have seen protests based on reports that dozens of warehouse workers have fallen ill.

The e-commerce giant has laid off several workers in recent months to take part in the protests, including Staten Island warehouse worker Chris Smalls, who organized a short walk.

Amazon said Smalls had been canned because he did not quarantine himself after contacting an employee who had a coronavirus.

Amazon has also defended the shooting of other employees, including experience designers Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, for “repeated breaches of internal policies”.

Amazon’s policy prevents employees from talking about the company’s business without prior approval. The Seattle company is based on the fact that the policy is similar to that of other large companies.

To curb tensions, CEO Jeff Bezos visited the Amazon store and Whole Foods market near Dallas last month, where he greeted employees and thanked them for their hard work. The company has also promised masks and gloves for front-line workers and testing for all workers required outside the pandemic.

Amazon declined to comment. The company’s stock rose 1.4 percent on Monday morning to $ 2,318.19.