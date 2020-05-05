Agreement to buy Victoria’s Secret fails

A Victoria’s Secret sale agreement was abandoned after its private equity buyer took legal action to evade the agreement on a coronavirus claim.

L Brands – billionaire Les Wexner-owned retail conglomerate – said Monday it had canceled its deal to sell a controlling stake in the struggling lingerie chain to New York-based buyout company Sycamore Partners, in an agreement that had valued the retailer at $ 1 billion.

Less than two weeks ago, Sycamore launched a lawsuit to end the agreement, claiming that L Brands had violated the terms of their agreement by closing Victoria’s Secret stores and failing to pay their rent during the pandemic.

The companies have agreed to settle the dispute and none of them will pay termination fees, Sycamore said in a statement.

L Brands’ stocks – which had tumbled when the announcement was announced in February when Wall Street found the valuation of the billion dollar shockingly low – fell again on Monday evening, falling more than 14% in after-sales transactions.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, L Brands has appointed longtime CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer to the position of interim general manager of Victoria’s Secret, with immediate effect.

Wexner left as CEO of L Brands, which also owns Bath & Body Works, in February.

L Brands said in a statement that it “will take the necessary steps to prepare Victoria’s Secret [along with its teen-focued Pink brand] to operate as a separate and autonomous business. “