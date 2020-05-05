2020 NFL schedule to be released in prime time on Thursday

The NFL will release its regular season schedule on Thursday evening, the league announced Monday, as it operates primarily as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be revealed in a 3 hour broadcast on the NFL network starting at 8 pm.

So far, the league has announced no major changes to its schedule following the pandemic, which has ended most organized sports in the world. NFL training facilities closed due to pandemic, leading to the very first “virtual offseason” in the league, but the league still plans to start the season on time while playing in team home stadiums .

The 2020 season opens on September 10, with the season scheduled to end with Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021. The NFL also organized last month’s draft in time while canceling all events in person. The project had been set for Las Vegas; Commissioner Roger Goodell has instead announced choices at home.

If the pandemic forces major changes in the season, the league is considering alternatives, including empty stadiums, neutral sites and the elimination of weeks off, league director Troy Vincent said last week. ‘Associated Press. Such changes should be approved by the players’ union.

Earlier on Monday, the NFL announced that it would bring back its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season at American stadiums.