World class pole vault competition in backyards is great fun

The sport of athletics found a way to organize a world class competition on Sunday, keeping athletes at a healthy social distance – like hundreds, if not thousands, of miles from each other.

the “Ultimate Garden Clash” had three pole vaulting champions compete by video of their backyards on different continents.

“I really missed this feeling of competition,” said Renaud Lavillenie of France. “It might be crazy, but even if it’s just a gardening competition … I have the same feeling as if I was going to the world championship.”

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist shared first place with world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden in an unusual event with unusual rules.

The outfitters were given 30 minutes to see who could clear the most attempts at approximately 16 feet. This is four feet less than the Duplantis record.

In competition behind his house in France, Lavillenie had built a track between a fence and a children’s swing. Duplantis had more space outside his parents’ house in Lafayette, La.

Double world champion Sam Kendricks jumped among chickens in the woods of Oxford, Miss.

On Sunday, Sam Kendricks competes in the pole vault at Oxford. (World athletics)

“With everything canceled, it is more difficult to find motivation,” said Duplantis. “It was fun to come back to the competition again.”

The event was partly qualified and partly endurance as Duplantis rushed to 18 successful jumps in the first 15 minutes, with Lavillenie behind behind. Kendricks tried to calm down and quickly withdrew, saying, “It was great training. … I caught a point. “

His cautious strategy would eventually place him in third place while Lavillenie and Duplantis maintained their fast pace, reaching 36 jumps at the end. They decided against a tiebreaker.

“I’m done,” said Lavillenie, who was encouraged by the neighbors. “I don’t want to take any chances.”

At a time when sports like professional golf and NASCAR are preparing returns, athletics took the plunge this weekend. The organizers plan to organize a professional meeting in Norway next month with video competitions and races with only a few runners, separated by empty lanes.

In the meantime, officials hope to repeat the format of the Sunday home with other disciplines in the coming weeks.

“This is a brilliant initiative,” said Sebastian Coe, president of the international track federation. “Very fun and really innovative.”