US Open set to visit Indian Wells in November

The US Open could be played in front of fans this year after all – but not necessarily in Queens.

While hosting the event at its regular New York home is not excluded, the USTA plans to move the US Open to Indian Wells, California and have it in November, said executive director Michael Dowse told Inside Tennis.

“Nothing is on the table,” Dowse told the magazine on Thursday, including having the Grand Slam tournament in Queens with fewer or no fans.

“There is too much speculation – we will know so much more in June. In reality, it is certainly possible to play without fans. No official decision has been made regarding Indian Wells. Whatever we do, we will have to do it in harmony with the owners of Indian Wells, ATP and WTA. Nowadays, the most energy is on social distance. “

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is home to a 16,100-seat outdoor stadium, the second largest of its kind, behind Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing. It hosts the BNP Paribas Open each March, although it was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Open was postponed until the end of September while Wimbledon was canceled.

Dowse said in a conference call in April that it was “highly unlikely” that the US Open would be held without spectators. The event is currently scheduled from August 31 to September 7. 13, but it remains to be seen when state sports venues will be allowed to open. The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was recently transformed into a 350-bed medical center to help calm the influx of patients to nearby hospitals.

“We all want the US Open to take place and we are ready to help increase testing and help players get in and out of the country,” Dowse told Inside Tennis. “We have three priorities: 1) the health and well-being of the players, staff, fans and everyone involved; 2) what is good for tennis; and 3) the financial impact. Everything is still on the table and we will move forward based on the three-phase approach outlined in the federal guidelines. “