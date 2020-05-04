US intelligence agencies have concluded that the new coronavirus is “neither human-made nor genetically modified,” but say they are still examining whether the origins of the pandemic can be traced through contact with infected animals or a accident in a Chinese laboratory.

The statement by the office of the director of national intelligence, the clearinghouse for the network of American spy agencies, comes as President Trump and his allies have touted the as yet unproven theory that a laboratory for struggle against infectious diseases in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, has been the source of the global pandemic which has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide.

In recent days, the Trump administration has sharpened its rhetoric on China, accusing the geopolitical enemy and vital trading partner of not having acted quickly enough to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 or to sound the alarm at world about the epidemic. .

“The intelligence community also agrees with the broad scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not created by humans or genetically modified,” the statement said. “The IC will continue to scrutinize emerging information and intelligence to determine if the epidemic started through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident in a Wuhan laboratory.”

Trump brought up the theory earlier this month, saying, “More and more, we are hearing the story.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added, “The mere fact that we don’t know the answers – that China hasn’t shared the answers – I think is very, very revealing.”

Pompeo also urged China to leave outside experts in the laboratory “so that we can pinpoint where it started.”

Scientists say the virus appeared naturally in bats. Despite this, Pompeo and others pointed to an institute run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He has done groundbreaking research tracing the probable origins of the SARS virus, finding new bat viruses and finding out how they can get through to people.

“We know there is the Wuhan Institute of Virology just a few kilometers from where the wet market was,” said Pompeo two weeks ago. The institute has an address eight miles from the market.

U.S. officials say U.S. Embassy in Beijing has raised concerns about potential security concerns at the Wuhan laboratory in 2018, but has yet to find evidence that the virus was born there nearly two years ago late.

The Chinese government said on Thursday that any allegation that the coronavirus had been released from a laboratory was “unfounded and purely made from scratch”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang quoted the director of the institute, Yuan Zhiming, saying that the laboratory strictly applies biosecurity procedures that would prevent the release of any pathogen.

“I would like to stress again that the origin of the virus is a complex scientific problem,” said Geng, “and that it should be studied by scientists and professionals.”

Geng also criticized American politicians who suggested that China should be held responsible for the global pandemic, saying that they should spend their time “better controlling the epidemic at home.”

But a spokesman for the Chinese government, Zhao Lijian, has shown that China is not above confusing the pandemic. He tweeted in March that the virus may have come from the United States military.