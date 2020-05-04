Trump says China made ‘horrible mistake’, tried to cover coronavirus epidemic

President Trump said on Sunday that he believed the coronavirus epidemic was the result of a “horrible mistake” in China – a few days after claiming he saw evidence that the virus originated in a laboratory from Wuhan.

The president was asked – at a Fox News virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial – if there was enough evidence that China had misled the world about the deadly virus.

“Personally, I think they made a horrible mistake, and they didn’t want to admit it,” replied Trump.

“We wanted to get in, but they didn’t want us there. they made a mistake, they tried to cover it, like a fire … They couldn’t put out the fire. “

He said the US government is preparing a “solid” report on the origins of the virus and how the Wuhan Institute of Virology could be involved. The report, he said, would be “very conclusive”.

Trump’s comments came days after telling reporters that he saw evidence suggesting the virus came from the lab, but said he couldn’t go into details.

The US intelligence community said it believed the new coronavirus was not “human-made or genetically modified” but was still investigating whether it was due to “an accident in a Wuhan laboratory “

Earlier in the day Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “there is a significant amount of evidence” suggesting that the virus came from the Wuhan laboratory.

“I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this comes from this laboratory in Wuhan,” Pompeo told ABC “This Week”. “It is not the first time that a world has been exposed to viruses after failures in a Chinese laboratory.”

Chinese authorities and scientists have denied any link between the epidemic and the research center.

During Fox’s town hall, Trump accused China of suppressing information about the epidemic and allowing the virus to spread.

“What they really treated the world badly, they prevented people from entering China, but they did not prevent people from leaving China and going all over the world. I think they were embarrassed by the problem – very embarrassed, “said Trump.

“They allowed it to penetrate into our country, into other countries. It should never have happened. This virus should not have spread around the world. “

Regarding President Xi Jinping, Trump says “I’m not going to say anything” but “it should never have happened.”