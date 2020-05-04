Trump launches coronavirus recovery tour in dark environment

“I think we’re going to have an incredible next year,” said Lincoln Memorial Trump. “We are going to enter a transition in the third quarter and we will see things going well. I really believe it. I have a good idea of ​​this stuff. “

It was a classic split-screen moment for the Trump administration, with the president relying so heavily on his economic message that the health problems surrounding a global pandemic seemed secondary. Former Trump Commissioner to the FDA, Scott Gottlieb warned Sunday of a potential explosion of new cases if states allowed workplaces, schools or other public spaces to “drop guard.” Gottlieb delivered the grim message as Trump returned from a weekend at Camp David, where he was surrounded by high-level advisers, including Son-in-Law Jared Kushner and National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow who support the economic surge in President.

The White House Trump is preparing a proposal for tax and regulatory changes to stimulate the economy that it tentatively plans to publish at the end of this week, according to interviews with eight former and current senior administration officials and Republicans close to the White House.

The President spent the weekend weighing the recommendations of his best advisers on the political levers the White House should push to boost the economy in the third and fourth quarters – a list drawn up by chief of staff Mark Meadows, Kushner, Kudlow, economic advisor Kevin Hassett and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell.

“The president is eager to run this economy again,” said Bryan Lanza, a former senior Trump campaign official in 2016. “He has been sidelined by a group of unelected scientists, and now he sees it as a opportunity to do what America hired him to do: act as CEO and guide this huge mass of bureaucracy through these difficult times. “

Promoting a future economic boom carries its own political risks for the president, as the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States rises above 60,000 people – with no vaccine expected in the coming months of reopening. The president said on Sunday that the response to the coronavirus would be considered successful if 80,000 to 90,000 people died, moving the goal post after reporting in recent weeks fewer deaths than current levels.

The President considers that urgent economic action is as critical as the economic devastation worsens under his watch. Economic growth collapsed following a sharp contraction in consumer spending and the closure of millions of businesses, including restaurants, retail stores and hotels.

About 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past six weeks. On Friday, the Ministry of Labor will publish its latest measure of the national unemployment rate, which, according to Hassett, could reach 16%, against 4.4% in March. Some private economists expect the figure to approach 20%.

Many businesses and workers are preparing for a new spike in the pandemic this fall, in tandem with the flu season, even as many parts of the country are struggling to contain the current phase of the epidemic. These concerns could dampen any economic recovery or hit the stock market harder just before the November general elections.