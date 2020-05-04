Trump-Biden presidential race could revolve around 6 swing states

In six months, voters will go to the polls – unless they have sent their ballot – to choose a president. It is a national exercise which, in practice, consists of separate contests in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

As 2016 reminded many Americans, the White House is not awarded to the candidate who wins the popular vote but to the one who garners the most support in the electoral college. There are 538 electoral votes allocated on the basis of these individual contests; it takes 270 to win the presidency.

Not all states are competitive. Some will vote for President Trump and others for former Vice President Joe Biden, no matter what happens by November 3.

This gives each candidate over 200 electoral votes on which they can almost certainly count. The balance is spread over a dozen remaining states. Unless the race breaks sharply one way or the other, six of them will likely decide who sits in the White House from January 20, 2021.

Here is an overview of these key contests, with experienced political agents in each state – a Democrat, a Republican – offering their thoughts on what it will take to win in November:

ARIZONA (11 electoral votes)

2016 result: Donald Trump 48.7%, Hillary Clinton 45.1%

Since 1948, Bill Clinton has been the only Democratic presidential hopeful to wear Arizona. Seeking re-election in 1996, he won with only 47% support. But Arizona has changed dramatically since then.

The changes that helped make Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada republican fears of blue-tendered strongholds – a growing and energetic Latin American electoral population, an influx of newcomers from more liberal surroundings like the California – also occurred in Arizona. In addition, Trump faces the risk of serious defections among female voters in the electrically crucial suburbs of Phoenix.

The question is whether Biden can overcome Arizona’s long-standing skepticism of Washington and its ilk, which is particularly strong among rural voters.

Democrat Stacy Pearson: “In order for Joe Biden to win Arizona, he has to follow a centrist game manual. He must understand that an Arizona independent is probably a recovering Republican libertarian who does not appreciate the Donald Trump effect. “

Republican Chuck Coughlin: “President Trump must convince Arizona voters that a Biden presidency will be [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Democratic Senate Leader] Chuck Schumer’s dream … [that] they are going to change tax policy and change the culture of America in a very European progressive way and they are far too risky for the future of our country. “

FLORIDA (29 electoral votes)

Trump 49%, Clinton 47.8%

No state is poised on a cutting edge like Florida, the most populous and competitive of the country’s battlefield states. One reason may be the way Florida reflects the country as a whole. Some parts are small rural towns, cosmopolitan parts. It’s a bit of the South and a bit of the Caribbean.

Since 1964, the state has gone with the winner in every presidential campaign except for 1992, when it supported outgoing president George H.W. Bush over Bill Clinton. Demographic trends that could help Democrats in November, such as the growth of black and Latin American populations, are offset by trends that help Republicans, such as the influx of older conservative white retirees.

Florida would seem to be a must for Trump, who changed his official residence from Manhattan to Mar-a-Lago station in Palm Beach. The GOP, which holds the post of governor and, after 2018, the two seats in the United States Senate, has spent unrelenting years on the ground perfecting its participation process, which could give the president a boost.

Democrat Steve Schale: “To win, Joe Biden must continue to do well in communities of color, to have large margins in urban areas and to do well with retired voters who live along the I-4 corridor” between St. Petersburg and Daytona Beach.

Republican Brett Doster: “There is not a key element, but if you could sum it up to a few absolutely necessary elements, President Trump must get his share of the Puerto Rican vote and must have a dominant and dominant stake in southwest Florida and the Panhandle. “

MICHIGAN (16 electoral votes)

Trump 47.5%, Clinton 47.3%

Trump took the White House by breaking down the so-called blue wall, a group of industrial states – including Michigan – that had appeared to be democratically reliable. He won the state, which last voted Republican in 1988, by less than 11,000 votes out of more than 4.5 million votes cast.

Both sides see the Wolverine State as the most likely of the best battlefields to return in November. The popular Democratic governor of the state, Gretchen Whitmer, is mentioned as a possible Biden running mate, which could further improve his outlook. One of the keys will be the shape of the auto industry, Michigan’s main industry, in the fall. President Obama received a boost in his candidacy for the 2012 re-election of the lifeline that Washington extended to Detroit during the Great Recession. As Obama’s vice president, Biden hopes for residual goodwill.

There is an additional wrinkle: the possible candidacy of representative Justin Amash of Grand Rapids, an independent Republican, who could attract support in and around his district of Congress, although it is not clear which major party candidate could hurt or help.

Democrat Jill Alper: “Joe Biden must succeed in continuing the argument that he will eliminate chaos and unify the country, building on his specific Michigan references to help lead the auto rescue and successfully guide Detroit to bankruptcy.”

Republican Rusty Hills: “President Trump must cling to white working-class voters, then dig a little deeper and amplify this vote to 3, 4, 5%. Also, it must limit losses among women in the suburbs. “

NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral votes)

Trump 49.8%, Clinton 46.2%

When Obama won North Carolina in 2008 – 49.7% to 49.4% compared to John McCain – he became the first Democrat to win Tar Heel State since Jimmy Carter in 1976. In the next two elections, the state returned to the republican form, but not by many.

North Carolina has been one of the fastest growing states in the country. Few better epitomize the chasm between cities and suburbs, which are filled in North Carolina with democratic college graduates working in the financial and high-tech industries, and in sprawling rural and peri-urban areas, which remain heavily republican.

Partisan passions are deep; the state has a history in recent decades of acrimonious and hotly contested contests, not only for the White House but also for the United States Senate and, in 2016, the governor’s office. Strong black participation is crucial to Biden’s success. In 2016, the African-American vote dropped from 2008 and 2012 levels when Obama was in office, and this contributed to the loss of Hillary Clinton.

Democrat Gary Pearce: “Joe Biden must offer a reasonable and reasonable alternative to Donald Trump.”

Republican Carter Wrenn: “President Trump must whip the coronavirus and withdraw his vote.”

PENNSYLVANIA (20 electoral votes)

Trump 48.2%, Clinton 47.5%

Trump became the first Republican since George H.W. Bush in 1988 to carry the state, the second piece of the blue wall supposed to collapse on the Democrats.

Hillary Clinton managed to reach the increasingly democratic, socially moderate suburbs of Philadelphia with an even bigger margin than Obama. But Trump received strong support in the Rust Belt communities, transporting counties such as Luzerne and Erie that were once Democratic strongholds. Republicans hope to make energy a problem in a state that is a major producer of natural gas, saying Biden’s stance on environmental issues and alternative fuels would eliminate much-needed jobs.

But the former vice president has an advantage that Clinton lacked: he was born in Scranton in a blue collar and has spent more than three decades representing neighboring Delaware in the Senate, so there is a familiarity that could help mitigate Trump’s attacks. His strong support for seniors could also help in a state with one of the oldest populations in the country.

Democrat Joe Shafer: “Joe Biden must continue the trend toward Democrats in the suburbs, increasing the score, while making moderate progress compared to Clinton’s numbers in countries that have headed for Trump, such as Erie, Luzerne and Northampton.”

Republican Charlie Gerow: “The Trump campaign will have to laser focus on registration and go to the polls of voters who are looking in their way but didn’t vote in 2016 for any reason.”

WISCONSIN (10 electoral votes)

Trump 47.2%, Clinton 46.5%

Wisconsin was the third part of the blue wall to collapse, voting Republican for the first time since President Reagan’s re-election in 1984. Trump won largely thanks to strong support in small towns and the country’s abundant rural areas. Wisconsin, and a drop in the Democratic vote in the state’s most populous city, Milwaukee. He also benefited from a major defection from Obama’s voters, including many blue-collar workers, who avoided Hillary Clinton.

Democrats were encouraged by voter turnout in last month’s election during the pandemic when a liberal challenger grabbed a seat in the state’s Supreme Court held by conservative justice. The contest was just the last skirmish in more than a decade of ruthless and all-out partisan warfare.

Both sides agree November results will likely be very close, according to several presidential elections dating back to 2000. Clinton practically ignored the state four years ago – never set foot in Wisconsin after losing April primary against Bernie Sanders – until it’s too late. Biden will probably not make the same mistake.

Democrat Mike Tate: “Joe Biden, in addition to having a strong turnout in urban areas, particularly in Milwaukee, must compete and win votes in [suburban] Waukesha County and get the votes of blue collar workers and high school voters in Green Bay and Fox Valley.

Republican Brian Reisinger: “President Trump must tell how he rocked the system and got things done. It must be a record-breaking campaign to put the economy on a good track, rebuild our military and restore some of the greatness people remember in Wisconsin and other parts of the country when they were children and proud of our country. “