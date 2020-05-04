The Last Dance Changes Barack Obama’s Weird Title Card

Barack Obama has come a long way in two weeks.

The director of the documentary “The Last Dance” on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls restored Obama to “President Barack Obama” during the episodes of Sunday evening, this after calling Obama two weeks ago “a former Chicago resident”, causing agitation.

Former President Bill Clinton had also been labeled “former Governor of Arkansas,” and the director of “The Last Dance” explained that the first references to Obama and Clinton were “a little joke inside our editing room. “

“I was pretty adamant that when we have a celebrity, we wanted it to be organic to the story,” Jason Hehir Told Boston.com “We don’t just want to have a president for the pleasure of the president.

“Even if Obama is a basketball fanatic, he is not qualified to talk about the importance of the Chicago Bulls and Michael’s style of play as Ryan Ryan would be. The reason he was in there is that he was a former resident of Chicago. “

It is not known if the references were changed after the commotion, or if the 44th president would recover his title from the start. Obama and Jordan are friends, and the six-time NBA champion received the Presidential Obama Freedom Medal in 2016.