Sports day: Floyd Mayweather Jr. victorious on his return

Floyd Mayweather Jr. returned to the ring after a year off on that date in 2013 and won a unanimous 12-round decision against Robert Guerrero in their World Boxing Council welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

After Guerrero took the first three rounds, Mayweather, on the advice of his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., deployed a defensive strategy. “The less affected you are, the longer you will last,” said Elder Mayweather, who was his son’s assistant coach.

The new tactic was unpopular with the crowd at the hotel’s Garden Arena, which showed its displeasure by whistling throughout the 11th and 12th rounds.

The three judges scored the game 117-111 and Mayweather remained undefeated in 44 fights.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1905 – Belmont Park in New York opens for its first thoroughbred racing competition. Over 40,000 fans watch a rarity – Sysonby and Race King are tied for Metropolitan Handicap. The horses run clockwise and the track becomes the home of the third stage of the Triple Crown.

1935 – Omaha, ridden by Willie Saunders, won the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths on Roman Soldier. Omaha – spawned by Gallant Fox, who won the Triple Crown in 1930 – then won the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, becoming the first and only Triple Crown winner spawned by a Triple Crown winner.

1957 – Iron Liege, ridden by Bill Hartack, wins the Kentucky Derby by a nose when jockey Bill Shoemaker, aboard Gallant Man, takes the lead but judges the finish line poorly. The shoemaker rises in irons at the 16th pole, allowing Iron Liege to advance. The shoemaker bounces back in the saddle but it is too late to overtake the winner.

1963 – Bob Shaw of the Milwaukee Braves sets a major league record with five balls against the Chicago Cubs. In the third inning, Shaw accompanies Billy Williams, who scores when Shaw backs up three times in a row. Shaw lasts five innings until he is sent off for argument. The Cubs finally won 7-5. Shaw was later fined $ 250 by the Braves and sent to the bullpen.

1968 – Dancer’s Image, ridden by Bob Ussery, won the 94th Kentucky Derby with an amazing run on Forward Pass. Three days later, the gray foal is disqualified and placed last when traces of a prohibited pain reliever are found in his urine. Forward Pass, ridden by Ismael Valenzuela, is declared the winner.

1968 – The Pittsburgh Pipers defeated the New Orleans Buccaneers 122-113 in Game 7 to win the first American Basketball Assn. championship. The Pipers, Pittsburgh’s only professional basketball team, are led by Charlie Williams with 35 points and Connie Hawkins with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Doug Moe is the Buccaneers top scorer with 35.

1994 – Charles Barkley scores 56 points, including a playoff record of 38 in the first half, to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 140-133 victory and a first round sweep of the Golden State Warriors. Dan Majerle added 24 for the Suns, and Chris Mullin and Latrell Sprewell scored 30 and 27 respectively for the Warriors.

2000 – Keith Primeau shoots a wrist in front of goalkeeper Ron Tugnutt who finishes the third longest game in NHL history at 12:01 p.m. of fifth overtime, giving the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 victory over the Penguins from Pittsburgh. The marathon ties the Eastern Conference semifinal series to two games each.

2006 – Kobe Bryant scores 50 points, but the Lakers lose to the Phoenix Suns 126-118 in overtime, forcing a seventh game in their first round playoff series. Steve Nash leads the Suns with 32 points and 13 assists. Bryant scores all but one of the Lakers’ 13 points in overtime.

2009 – The Dodgers are the first National League team since 1900 to win their first 11 games at home, beating Arizona 7-2. The Major League of 12 was established in 1911 by the Detroit Tigers. Manny Ramirez and Andre Ethier hit the home run against Doug Davis.

