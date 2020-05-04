Southwest Airlines CEO says safe to fly despite coronavirus

The CEO of Southwest Airlines said on Sunday that it was safe to fly again despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on “Face the Nation “on CBS, Gary Kelly said the airline has taken extreme measures to ensure that passengers are safe from COVID-19 and that the airline’s jets are “as safe as possible”.

“We are doing everything we can to encourage people to come back and steal,” Kelly told Margaret Brennan. “We clean planes, we need masks from our employees and customers, we use very deep cleaning overnight, we use electrostatic misters that kill the virus on surfaces for 30 days.”

“We have a social distance on the plane,” said Kelly. “We will not book full planes so that people can spread out. So we do absolutely everything we can to make it as safe as humanly possible. “

Kelly’s remarks come after other major airlines, including Delta, United, American and JetBlue, announced that passengers would be required to wear protective masks on flights and that other safety measures against coronavirus would be put in place.

The airline industry has been hit hard by the virus, which has reduced air travel to an absolute minimum due to travel restrictions and restrictions – and the Southwest is no exception.

Kelly said nearly 400 of the airline’s fleet was immobilized during the lockdown.

“The demand is not there”, he said to Brennan. “So obviously, if things don’t get better, we have to downsize.”

“We have never had a vacation in our history, we have never had a pay cut in our history, and I am extremely proud of that. We certainly don’t want to break this record. What I promised our people was that I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that we are very well prepared. “

He said the last measure for the struggling air carrier would be involuntary departures for the more than 60,000 airline employees.