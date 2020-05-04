Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler ready for the charity skins game

Professional golf is back. He will be back in two weeks.

Well, sort of.

The PGA Tour announced a skin game exhibit on May 17 between Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on Monday. The game, which is officially called “TaylorMade Driving Relief” and includes a $ 3 million purse provided by UnitedHealth Group – all of which will go to the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation to help them in their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic – be televised from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will take place at the Seminole Golf Club, one of the most prestigious and exclusive golf sites in the world (Tom Brady would have joined as soon as he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and which has never organized any televised tournament.

So, while golf fans have the opportunity to enter the gates of Seminole – which is located in Juno Beach, Florida – and see what it looks like will be part of the draw, the event mostly features golf televised live for the first time. since the cancellation of the players’ championship after its opening round of March 12 in response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A game featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Brady and Peyton Manning that would raise money for the relief of COVID-19 is underway for this month in Florida, but these plans, including the location, have not yet been finalized.

This skins event, from which an additional $ 1 million is donated by Farmers Insurance for a pool of birds and eagles that will go to “Off Their Plate”, an organization that provides meals to healthcare workers, has been officially announced by the PGA Tour, which must approve one of these types of events.

“We are delighted with the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event,” said Monday on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. . “With four of the best PGA TOUR stars in Rory, Rickie, Dustin and Matthew of Team TaylorMade participate and UnitedHealth Group serves as the foundation for charitable donations, and Farmers Insurance provides an additional bonus pool to golf enthusiasts around the world can look forward to a unique, interactive and entertaining event that will help those who need it. “

Tour and event organizers have declared that strict safety measures will be taken, including no spectators and FDA-approved tests to ensure the health and safety of the golfers and the production team.

The 18-hole game will be televised by NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN and Sky Sports with free streaming available on PGA Tour Live, GOLFTV, Golfpass and Golf Channel.

NBC golf anchor Mike Tirico will direct the commentary from his Michigan home, while analysts Paul Azinger and Rich Lerner will join him from an off-site production facility. Commentators Steve Sands, Gary Koch and Jerry Foltz will be in the field at Seminole, a 1929 design by Donald Ross considered one of the best in the world.

The four participating players are all TaylorMade staff. McIlroy and Johnson, who have 38 PGA Tour wins between them, will likely be betting favorites. Fowler, five-time PGA Tour winner, and Wolff, the 2019 NCAA individual champion who, at age 20 and on his third start as a pro, won the 2019 3M Open in July while enjoying a sponsor exemption.

“It has been difficult to see what many are going through in the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McIlroy, currently world number 1, in the release. “I am delighted and grateful to TaylorMade and UnitedHealth Group for making this event possible and for giving us the opportunity to show our support for those on the front lines.”

Fowler and McIlroy have taken up residence near Seminole, Fowler playing with neighboring medalist and McIlroy at Jack Nicklaus’s Bears Club.

“When I heard about this event, I couldn’t get involved quickly enough,” said Fowler in a statement. “It is special to be able to make an impact and to collect charitable contributions through our sport and to do so with Matthew as a partner. I know how much I missed the sport, and golf in particular, so being one of the first events to come back to TV is very exciting. “

This event will precede the “The Match: Champions for Charity” event in which Woods and Manning will play against Mickelson and Brady. TNT has been announced as a broadcast partner for this event, but the date and location have not yet been announced, although rumors have it playing on May 23 at Medalist.

The PGA Tour is hopeful of meeting its revised schedule, which is expected to resume official tournament June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. This would kick off four events that would be played without spectators.