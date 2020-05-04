Rising football training star Heather Marini has ties to the Jets

Heather Marini will never forget the first day of the NFL game she participated in.

It was the first pre-season game of the 2018 season, and Marini, then an intern in recognition for the Jets, couldn’t wait to see all the hard work of the past few weeks culminating in the field. She remembers feeling like she was part of the team, as if she belonged.

Only, she might not have looked like that because she and three other interns had trouble navigating the MetLife stadium before kick-off.

“The security guards gave us a bit of an air like,” You don’t seem to really know where you’re going, are you sure you’re supposed to be here? “”, Said Marini with a laugh, in a recent telephone interview.

But Marini was already halfway through a six-week internship with the Jets’ screening department, which started at the start of training camp and was scheduled to end after the last pre-season game.

She was exactly where she was supposed to be and did what ultimately led to the next phase of her career. In April, Marini became the first woman to coach in Division I football when she was promoted to quality control coach as quarterback coach at Brown.

“What I definitely learned is that you never know which handshake is going to be your job interview, what interaction is going to lead to the next job or lead to the next recommendation, which leads to the next job” , Marini, 30, told me. “I really think getting the job with the Jets was a big step for me, since I was from Australia, being hired in the United States in football was a big step for me.”

The Jets found Marini as part of the NFL Women’s Career Forum, founded by Samantha Rapoport, senior director of NFL football development. Marini was in the second wave of interviews and, according to the Jets, stood out because of his busy history in football.

His first football gig was as a strength coach for the Monash Warriors Gridiron Club in Melbourne, Australia in 2008. After a sports performance internship at Oregon State in 2010, Marini continued to coach quarters of the Monash Warriors before stepping up the role of Head Coach of the under-19 affiliate.

Marini has served in four different coaching roles although he has never played a single competitive football game.

That changed in 2016, when the Monash Warriors created a female team, and Marini became a starting quarterback. She also remained the team’s offensive coordinator and was able to call her own plays.

Marini was doing what she calls a “DIY camp” before hearing the Jets: attending many clinics, accepting all invitations from coaches to participate in practices, meetings and filming and basically doing anything for put your foot in the door.

While volunteering at the summer football camp at the University of California at Berkley in 2018, Marini received a call from the Jets offering her the internship position she worked for.

Dan Zbojovsky was the college screening coordinator for the Jets when he contacted Marini. It was the second year that the Jets had worked with the NFL Women’s Career Forum and Marini’s summary, according to Zbojovsky, showed that she had more experience than a majority of the interns who preceded her.

“He is a very good person,” said Zbojovsky, now director of personnel for the Jets. “She does everything she can to connect with people, which in our world, the world of scouting, is a huge asset. Really, how hard she worked. We had a lot of interns coming to our building and she wanted to learn while she was there.

“She wanted to have as many instructions as possible, she wanted to absorb everything, be it professional scouting, university scouting, the different aspects of football administration. She was open to the process and wanted to make sure she was using it to the fullest. “

While her daily life revolved mainly around university scouting, due to the time of year, Marini was also involved in the work of professional staff. After being around the team for tours and training, Marini realized how much she missed interacting with the players and the coaching side of the game.

She said she would try to choose the brain of head coach Todd Bowles whenever she could, adding that Bowles, usually stoic, now the defensive coordinator of the Buccaneers, was always “really generous with his time”.

Even though she aspired to do more coaching work, Marini considers the things she learned in the Jets’ tracing service to be invaluable.

“It was really a great glimpse of a completely different world that I really didn’t know much about,” she said. “Scouting is a completely different language and it really helped me to look at players differently and now as a college coach, that’s what I do with high school players when I recruit.

“The way I look at the players has a lot to do with what I learned during the Jets screening.”

Marini made sure to pass on everything she had done and learned from the Jets to Brown’s head coach James Perry, who coached Bryant when he first met Marini. Rapoport connected Perry with women interested in coaching, and Perry said Marini was hard to ignore.

“What I remember most about meeting Heather was actually the persistence she showed in following up,” said Perry in a recent phone call.

“Because it is mainly follow-up phone calls, follow-up emails, over the past two years, that I have somehow gotten to know her and developed a relationship with her. She was very determined, knowing that I had a woman on my team [already]. Next time she wanted to make sure I knew she wanted it. And when I went from Bryant to Brown, I had an opportunity and she was everywhere about it. “

Perry knew that Marini had just graduated from an internship with the Jets. And considering that his brother, John, is the receiver coach for the Texans, Perry was familiar with the grueling commitment that comes with the work of a preseason in the NFL.

“I knew he was someone really serious in his quest for coaching,” he said. “And she worked with some of the best, having a chance to do so [internship with the Jets]. Even for periods of time, it is a great learning experience. “

It was ultimately Marini’s unequivocal dedication to Brown’s football program that brought her to where she is today, according to Perry.

Marini initially said that she did not think much about occupying positions that women had never occupied before. But over time, she realized how lucky she was to have grown up in an environment that encouraged her to do whatever she wanted to do and how being a model can do that for others who don’t have that kind of support.

“It turns out that I was the first and I am sure that because I am the first, there will be a neighbor. And there will be a second and a third, ”she said.

Marini does not know if the NFL will be the next step for her, but believes that every football coach should seize the next opportunity that suits him best. She knows that her time with the Jets has opened endless doors for her and has created opportunities that might not have existed without her.

“You see it all the time now, coaches go from college to the NFL and vice versa. What we are starting to see is that the game, when you enter the field, is always football, “said Marini. “This is the case for countries that play football around the world and Pee Wee football on the streets, it is the complexities and nuances specific to each program that really make each program special.

“When you can go between them, you become a much better coach.”