Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham ready to replace Tom Brady: former coach

After the Patriots drafted a quarterback or signed a big name in free agency, Jarrett Stidham has free rein to succeed Tom Brady.

According to his college coach, 23-year-old Stidham will be ready for the daunting task.

“It certainly helped him learn with the best and see what it looks like, but he’s also the kind of young man, that’s what he expected.” I will tell you that the moment will not be too great for him. He will rise to the challenge, that’s what I expect, “Auburn coach Gus Malzahn says to ESPN.com.

“Even when he got here, before playing his first game, you could just say he was a mature young man. Like a gym rat, still at the learning complex, study cinema. When he was drafted by the Patriots [in 2019]I thought it was a perfect place for him from a system point of view – spread the field. It is so good with protections, changing protections and everything that goes with it, and just the flexibility that the system gives it. I think that really applies to his strength. “

Bill Belichick seems willing to give Stidham a chance to take the helm as the Patriots enter the season without Tom Brady for the first time since 1999.

Stidham played three games last season, but in the first, after throwing a trash interception against the Jets (Jamal Adams returned him for a choice of six), he was quickly replaced by Brady.

After Brady’s departure for the Buccaneers, the Patriots signed his former replacement and Brian Hoyer, 34, to ensure a veteran presence in the quarterback room. But they drafted 10 players last week, including no quarterback, and saw free agent Andy Dalton land with the Cowboys on Saturday, while another established signalman, Cam Newton, is still unsigned.

Stidham, meanwhile, has already started to impress his teammates, with All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and captain Devin McCourty among those who have expressed confidence in the 2019 fourth-round pick.

“He is also a human person. He has the capacity, from the start, to develop relationships. People are gathering around him, ”said Malzahn. “When he got here, he had gone head-to-head with the coaches, head-to-head with the players. He just has this ability that people want to follow him.

“In 2017, it had an exceptional year. He played his best football in our biggest games. Of course, we beat our two rivals and went to the SEC championship game. We had a great year. The following year, our top two receivers tore up their access control lists in the spring, so it was a little hard for him. But he did a great job when he was here. “