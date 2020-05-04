Orioles teammates fight alongside cancer-stricken Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini battles stage 3 colon cancer at the age of COVID-19, but he doesn’t tackle it alone.

The Orioles surprised their first base player and outfielder on Saturday with a Zoom call with nearly 40 players and coaches holding signs saying “# F16HT” – the new rallying cry for Mancini, who wears No. 16.

Manager Brandon Hyde and players Chris Davis, Hanser Alberto, DJ Stewart, Chance Sisco and Austin Hays were among those who participated in the call, which made Mancini smile.

Mancini left the team in March for what was then called a “non-medical baseball procedure”. The 28-year-old revealed last week that he started six months of chemotherapy on April 13, after a malignant tumor surgically removed from the colon on March 12. Mancini doesn’t expect to play this year – if baseball is played at all.

Due to the restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus, Mancini was forced to undergo chemotherapy himself in a Baltimore hospital, but said that staying in touch with teammates throughout the process had made a big difference.

“Really, the support I got from everyone is just amazing,” Mancini wrote in The Players’s Tribune. “It gave me appreciation for many things that I have always had, but that have been overlooked in my daily life. Going through something like this really made me understand all of my blessings.

“Like the text string I’m with my teammates. We actually have a great group discussion in teams. It’s always been going on, but it means even more to me now. I’ve been in touch with them and I’ve updated them with everything that’s going on. These exchanges are so important to me now. I love these guys. “