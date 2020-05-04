Nets’ Sean Marks hints at Kevin Durant’s return if NBA season resumes

Threads general manager Sean Marks left the door slightly open for Kevin Durant to return to court if the NBA season resumes after its closure on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a $ 110 million question,” said Marks. Newshub from his native New Zealand. “Seriously, we tried not to talk too much about his schedule.”

The Nets have shed light on Durant’s progress since the season was suspended. Marks preached caution and did not want to push a player back if he was not 100% ready. But the pandemic gave Durant nearly two more months of recovery time after surgery to repair the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in the NBA finals last June. Marks was already seeing improvement from his pending superstar.

“I can tell you this though – before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that’s a good thing,” said Marks.

Durant was one of four Nets players to test positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered.

“I just don’t know how the end of this pandemic will affect anyone, let alone Kevin,” said Marks. “When you have invested enough in a player like Kevin, we will never push him back.”

The CEO’s statements seem more optimistic than Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman told Sports Illustrated in April. Kleinman hadn’t discussed it with the quintessential former player, who signed a $ 164-million, four-year contract with the Nets last summer because he considered a comeback this season to be “unrealistic.”

“I promise you, Kevin and I haven’t talked about it.” And I know it sounds crazy, but I guess it wasn’t very realistic, “said Kleiman in April. “It’s just not … I know when the time is right to have this conversation; but that just didn’t happen at the time and it just doesn’t seem necessary.”

When the game stopped, the Nets were 30-34, seventh place in the Eastern Conference and in line for a playoff spot.