Netflix’s romantic comedy ‘The Half of It’ has fans crying for a sequel

Fans of the new romantic comedy Netflix “Half” let’s hope the film is actually only half the story.

The film premiered on Friday and has not only won critical acclaim – it is currently has a critical score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes – but also found a fan who’s already shouting for a sequel.

And he won a major award: on Wednesday, the Tribeca Film Festival – which awarded honors almost this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – awarded him the Founders Award for best American reporting.

In the film, directed by Alice Wu (“Saving Face”), Leah Lewis plays Ellie Chu, a smart, closed-minded Sino-American teenager in the Pacific Northwest. She agrees to write love letters for a weak jock named Paul (Daniel Diemer), who wants to win the heart of Aster (Alexxis Lemire) but does not have quite the word skills for it.

Naturally, there is a twist: Ellie also finds herself falling in love with Aster.

Viewers applaud the odd story of the majority on Twitter with excessive praise, not to mention the capital letters and many exclamation marks.

“I KNOW THAT IT’S ONLY OUT FOR ONE HOUR BUT GIVE HALF A SEQUELLE,” says a spectator who apparently got up before dawn to watch the teen movie.

“I just saw #TheHalfOfIt and I just want to say that I need a sequel as soon as possible !!! Ellie and Aster are everything !!!! ” wrote a fan. Another emotional poster from Twitter said the film “let my heart feel incredibly full but empty at the same time and that’s how you know 1) that it is incredible and really touches you on a deep human level and 2) THAT WE NEED ONE SEQUEL. “

A Twitter enthusiast thought the filmmaker was pretty obvious about her intentions from the start, saying, “Don’t you think Alice Wu is referring to a sequel to #TheHalfOfIt? I mean, it’s in the title.”

They might have a point. Without spoiling too much, the end of the film Is seem to be teasing a potential new scenario that would take place, in the words of a character, “in a few years”. A fan suggested it is the film’s way of “dropping the low signs” that a sequel is a fait accompli.

While director Wu doesn’t know if a sequel is underway, fans may have the opportunity to question him themselves at 8 p.m. AND Friday evening, when she and the cast “watch and commit” during a viewing evening.