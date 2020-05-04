Matt Harvey’s star debut has almost turned into an ugly Yankee controversy

by May 4, 2020 sports
Matt Harvey was just starting to become The Dark Knight when he started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field.

And there would be no more awaited game that night in Queens than Robinson Cano’s first baton. But it did not happen as everyone would have hoped.

Harvey punched the Yankees second baseman behind the right knee with a 96 mph fast ball just two hits into the top of the first. Cano was kicked out of the match, later diagnosed with just a bruised quadruple right.

He was replaced by pinched runner Dustin Pedroia and when Cano left the field, Harvey called Cano and showed his chest.

The right-hander said, “My hurt,” and Cano said, “No problem.”

When Harvey pitched two scoreless innings in a 3-0 American League victory, the right-hander said, “Of course, the last thing I wanted to do was maybe hurt someone.”

He added, “When [catcher Yadier Molina] called for a fastball, I knew I had to get him in. But not that much inside. “

And Cano remained balanced.

“I know he doesn’t want to hit anyone,” said Cano.

Cano ended up leaving the Bronx for Seattle as a free agent after this season and after five seasons with the Mariners – which included an 80-game PED suspension in 2018 – was traded to the Mets. Now 37, Cano has had a disappointing first year with the Mets.

As for Harvey, his New York glory was fleeting. This 2013 release remains the only appearance of Harvey’s stars. He then underwent surgery at Tommy John, then made a triumphant return in 2015, when he and agent Scott Boras first argued with the Mets over a sleeve limit, and then he finished by throwing during the playoffs.

Her other iconic Citi Field performance came in the fifth game of the same year World Series against the Royals, when Harvey attempted to complete a full game, but was eventually eliminated from the game and the Mets lost the game. – and the series.

Harvey was never the same and was traded to the Reds in 2018.

Source —–>https://nypost.com/2020/05/04/matt-harveys-all-star-start-nearly-turned-into-ugly-yankees-controversy/

