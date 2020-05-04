Markazi: What could the NBA playoffs look like without a crowd? Epic, Magic Johnson says

Chances are if the NBA season returns, the games will be played without fans, and there is a lot of speculation about what it will feel like for players.

Magic Johnson thinks he knows, because he lived it.

In 1992, the United States Basketball Dream Team organized a scrum in Monte Carlo which took the name of “The Greatest Game Nobody Never Saw”.

He won a segment in Sunday’s episode 5 of the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance”, probably because Michael Jordan called him “The best game I have ever played” – 10 Hall of Famers on the first round of the confrontation.

At stake, there were bragging rights, and that’s all it took. Johnson can only imagine the intensity if an NBA championship was at stake.

“When you go get something and go beyond those first few minutes, you don’t know the difference because your competitive juices come into play,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “They will play the game they like and they will play it 150% the way they do with the fans in the stands.

“The only thing they won’t have is that juice when they make a good game or run 12-0. There is no one to take them to another level. The crowd takes you to another level. If you’re down, Lakers fans are some of the best fans in the NBA when they start screaming and yelling. They’re going to miss it, but if you think they’re not going to happen just because the fans aren’t there, no. “

Johnson has played nine NBA finals and won five championships, but some of the games he remembers most were played in empty gyms.

“Players play fanless pickup games,” said Johnson. “They meddle in their installations without fans. They play in summer without fans. We are already used to playing without fans. We have done it all our lives. ”

When the NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers had a 5½ game lead at the top of the Western Conference and were three games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the best league record .

LeBron James recently tweeted, “As soon as it’s safe, we’d like to end our season. I am ready and our team is ready. Nobody should cancel anything. ”

Johnson says he can sympathize. “LeBron and the Lakers are looking for something special,” he said. “The Clippers are looking for something special. Milwaukee is looking for something special. You know these guys are going to come play. Their egos are at stake. The championship is at stake.

“The guys sitting on the bench have to jump, yell and scream and give them juice, and they will. These guys sitting on this bench are going to be more important than they have ever been if there are no fans. “

Another interesting dynamic: without the noise of the crowd, viewers would probably hear everything – players talking about garbage, coaches screaming instructions and referees trying to keep order. For example, the turning point in the Monte Carlo fray was not a game but a comment that Johnson made upset Jordan.

“I said, ‘Michael, you better transform yourself into Air Jordan, otherwise we’re going to blow everything up,’ said Johnson. “Look man, for the next five minutes, this man put on a show and we all had our mouths open. It was the most incredible thing you have ever seen. I’ve never seen anyone play like this. “

If the NBA ends the season in a sort of bubble, with teams staying on the same hotel property and playing and practicing in connected facilities, this could set the stage for an interesting game – that no one will ever see.

After the fray in Monte Carlo, Johnson recalled that he, Jordan and Larry Bird were in a hotel restaurant. “Michael gets up to leave and pats us both on the shoulders and says,” I just want you to understand that there is a new sheriff in town. “

“We both hit each other and said,” He’s not lying. “”