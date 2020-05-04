Kudlow: administration on hold before deciding to remove additional viruses

“We have to execute the last package. And the numbers are very strong. These are the small business loans, ”said Kudlow.

“One hundred and seventy-five million Americans have received federal assistance in one form or another. That includes direct checks, of course, and unemployment benefits and small business assistance, “he said.

Now, he said, the administration “will see what the results will be”, citing “generous rescue plans”.

Kudlow agreed that there was a “real need” in response to a question related to the Small Business Administration’s paycheck protection program, but did not say whether more money would be injected into the program. .

“We have not made a decision. … I don’t want to exclude it,” he said.