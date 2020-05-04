Kudlow: administration on hold before deciding to remove additional viruses

by May 4, 2020 Business
Kudlow: administration on hold before deciding to remove additional viruses

“We have to execute the last package. And the numbers are very strong. These are the small business loans, ”said Kudlow.

“One hundred and seventy-five million Americans have received federal assistance in one form or another. That includes direct checks, of course, and unemployment benefits and small business assistance, “he said.

Now, he said, the administration “will see what the results will be”, citing “generous rescue plans”.

Kudlow agreed that there was a “real need” in response to a question related to the Small Business Administration’s paycheck protection program, but did not say whether more money would be injected into the program. .

“We have not made a decision. … I don’t want to exclude it,” he said.

Source —–> https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/03/kudlow-administration-pause-additional-relief-231605

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

UberEats Sees Rising Orders In New York's Outside Neighborhoods

UberEats Sees Rising Orders In New York’s Outside Neighborhoods

May 4, 2020
Why Apple and Google won't fix coronavirus contact tracking

Why Apple and Google won’t fix coronavirus contact tracking

May 3, 2020
Michael Hiltzik: the coercive effect of early reopening

Michael Hiltzik: the coercive effect of early reopening

May 3, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *