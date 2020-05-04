Justin Timberlake’s ‘It’ll Be May’ meme has a coronavirus spin

This eternal meme got a touch of coronavirus.

* The hit single from NSYNC in 2000 “It will be me“Reliably goes viral every May 1, when photos of the old group of boys are shared with the easily misunderstood refrain:” It’ll be May. “

But this year is different. On April 30, Justin Timberlake released a version of the joke on the Internet that hopefully only relates to May 2020 – a “It’ll be May” meme from his mug where he wears a face mask.

“Spring summer 2020. Thanks for that, Internet”, Timberlake, 39, tweeted more than 64,000 likes from Friday morning.

A fan beat Timberlake in his fist, commenting on the song’s official music video a month ago with: “Everyone: When will quarantine end? JT: It will be May. “The response has accumulated over 3,800 likes.

* Lance Bass, 40, a member of the NSYNC, says that May 1 has become an annual event for former group mates.

“We tease each other over our group text every day, but today is definitely one of our favorite vacations, that’s for sure, because, I mean, look at all these memes!” There are so many, “said Bass on” Good Morning America, ” in 2019. “I’m really sorry, Justin. He gets so much shit every May.”

Timberlake doesn’t reach quarantined fans by simply trolling his old diction – he also voices the character of Branch in Universal Trolls World Tour, which was broadcast directly to video streaming services in response to the current global pandemic. The choice not to wait for the reopening of theaters and to allow children to enjoy the film now in quarantine, turned out to be a financial boon: the film had collected nearly $ 100 million in digital rentals by the end of the month April.

Timberlake also recently launched SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” for talk about the parenting of her son, Silas, with his wife Jessica Biel in solitary confinement. The singer of “SexyBack” noted that the experience was extremely difficult and that “24-hour parenting is just not human”.