J.Crew files for bankruptcy as coronavirus slams retailers

Famous American clothing retailer J.Crew became the first national retailer to file for bankruptcy on Monday as the coronavirus crisis ravages the retail industry.

The New York-based company – whose clothing was celebrated by Michelle Obama – is one of the many major retailers who have suffered as the pandemic has forced stores to close and close buyers.

J.Crew will come out of the restructuring with new owners – it has reached an agreement in turn $ 1.65 billion of its equity debt to its lenders, including Anchorage Capital Group investment company, effectively giving them control of the business.

The chain’s lenders will also provide $ 400 million in funding to complete the bankruptcy process, during which it plans to continue operating, according to a press release.

“As we plan to reopen our stores as quickly and securely as possible, this complete financial restructuring should allow our business and brands to thrive for years to come,” said J.Crew CEO Jan Singer, in a statement.

The coronavirus crisis forced J.Crew to close its nearly 500 stores, including those under its trendy brand, Madewell, focused on young people.

Other large retailers may soon join J.Crew in bankruptcy courts due to the pandemic, which resulted in a record drop in US retail sales in March. JCPenny and Neiman Marcus are also reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy as their stores remain closed.

The turmoil in global equities fueled by the crisis also forced J.Crew to abandon his plan to transform Madewell into a listed company.

Sales of Madewell increased 14% in the year ended February 1 – while sales of J.Crew fell 4%.

J.Crew started in 1947 as a low-cost women’s clothing business called Popular Club Plan. The company was reinvented under its current name in 1983 with a high-end preppy aesthetic sported by tastes of Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon.

Private equity firm TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners acquired J.Crew in 2011 as part of a leveraged buyout of $ 3 billion. There were discussions in 2014 about the sale of the business to the parent company of Uniqlo Fast Retailing, but negotiations were successful.

