Impact of the coronavirus on the Yankees MLB Draft process

With many players not seen since March, opinions have changed based on health, performance and signability. The cross checkers are constantly on the move to get additional glances at the players of interest to the club.

Now the only thing known is that the project will take place on June 10 and will not involve more than 10 rounds, with the possibility that it will be five. Last year it was 40.

With the coronavirus shutting down games in high school and college, scouts are examining potential draft choices on video instead of looking closely at the seats. Instead of a scout speaking to the player face to face, this is done by videoconference.

“We tell them about their [abbreviated] season and how they think it went, ” said Damon Oppenheimer, Yankees amateur scout manager since 2005, about the one-hour talks with potential draft picks who actually played college games. and secondary before the disappearance of baseball. “It was a fact-finding mission on some of them and it was really good. It is to cross the T and to sprinkle the I. Make sure that the medical information that must be there is present. It’s a lot of videos and a lot of discussion. Lots of things we wouldn’t normally have had the same time to do when we saw players. We try to take advantage of it and do our best. “

While this has been somewhat beneficial in part because gamers are so comfortable communicating with cell phones, trying to assess gamers without seeing them in the meat of their schedule is second to none. alive to collect information.

“I don’t think there’s a substitute for watching kids play baseball, watching them interact, watching how they behave under pressure and things that aren’t necessarily on video, angles that aren’t on video, “said Oppenheimer, whose club has No. 28 pick.” You don’t know what the competition looks like. There are so many things that go into spotting an amateur player that don’t necessarily continue to screen a professional player. “

For some players, the last time a league scout saw them play live was last summer. And while a lot can change from August to now for players aged 17 to 22, the more detailed these reports are, the better.

“It is a merit for the scouts who, during the summer, made a real assessment of a player and not just an identification of the players you will reach. [see] in the spring, ” said Oppenheimer. “I think a lot of our guys have worked hard to assess them as if they were going to be written sooner.”

Like so many work environments around the world, there are obstacles to overcome that have never existed.

“It is not ideal. The players are improving, the players are changing, the players of this age that we are looking for, they are growing and becoming stronger. The level of competition comes into play. Different levels of pressure, you see them under pressure, “said Oppenheimer.” It’s not the best way to do it, but that’s what it is. “