Hertz struggles during coronavirus pandemic while Avis stays afloat

Carl Icahn’s Hertz – formerly considered the gold standard of car rental companies – stammers on the roadside while its closest rival, Avis, is positioned to weather the coronavirus storm.

Hertz, 102, told shareholders last week that he had missed a debt payment linked to his fleet of 500,000 vehicles in a “rapid, sudden and dramatic negative impact” on his business in the midst of the pandemic.

Sources tell The Post that the company has until Monday to pay out around $ 500 million or obtain a waiver from its lenders. If it fails, it will default on its fleet and will likely seek bankruptcy protection in a few days, several sources said.

In contrast, Avis Budget Group – the only other publicly traded car rental company in the country – is expected to survive the crisis despite similar problems with fleet funding, according to Wall Street analyst Hamzah Mazari of Jefferies.

The unique rental Goliath – which was famous for its OJ Simpson advertisements “aired at airports” in the 1970s – suffered from “mismanagement for years,” said Mazari, including in March of this year, when the company appeared ignore the impact of COVID-19 on its financial data, even if Avis was preparing. for an attack.

In mid-March – when a state of emergency was declared from New York to California – Barclays had offered to lend Hertz between $ 300 million and $ 500 million at an interest rate of about 12%, according to sources. But Hertz, led by former General Electric chief Kathryn Marinello, declined the offer in part due to the high cost of the loan, several sources said.

On March 26 – amid orders for on-site shelters from New Jersey to Illinois – Hertz filed a baffling public document that seemed to suggest that funding the company’s fleet would no longer need attention until ‘in 2020. Hertz “does not anticipate any vehicle debt financing requirements for its global car rental business for the remainder of the year,” he said.

But that outlook changed in the first two weeks of April when the value of the average used car fell 18% from the previous year, according to the Manheim Car Index. The decline has been devastating because, as The Post previously reported, 500,000 cars are used as collateral for $ 13 billion in financing – and when the collateral declines in value, the company must make up the difference in cash .

“Hertz only woke up all these weeks ago,” said a loan source.

Avis, which also owns Budget Car Rental and Zipcar, is in a similar debt situation with $ 12 billion in fleet funding. But unlike Hertz, he took advantage of the pandemic to negotiate additional borrowing capacity of $ 750 million from his lending group led by JPMorgan, sources said.

This $ 750 million is in addition to the $ 1.6 billion in cash that Avis had caused in the crisis, giving it room to survive the year, even with an expected burn rate of 200 million dollars a month, said Mazari of Jefferies.

Hertz, who is also expected to burn $ 200 million a month at a time of zero revenue, only had $ 1 billion in cash before the pandemic. Without any additional funding, it should be reduced to around $ 700 million since the start of the crisis. The combination of paying $ 500 million in guarantees and spending $ 200 million in May puts the company on the financial cliff, sources said.

The story is far from where Park Ridge, New Jersey-based Hertz, who did not return requests for comment, saw Avis eat its dust during the 23-year reign of Frank Olson, who ran the company until 1999.

“Hertz was the Google in the car rental industry,” Jordan Hymowitz, of the hedge fund Philadelphia Financial Management, who participated in its initial public offering in 1997, told The Post, while Avis, 48 ​​km from Parsippany , in New Jersey, was known for its “We Try Stronger”.

Ford Motor Co. sold Hertz in 2005 to a group including Merrill Lynch and the private equity firms Carlyle Group, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice as part of a $ 15 billion debt-indebted deal – starting its descending trajectory, according to sources.

CEO Mark Frissora has started buying Hertz cars through the asset-backed loan program, which is now at the center of his problems, sources said. Hertz has also reduced its dependence on leases that would allow it to resell its cars directly to automakers at a fixed price.

Currently, only 11% of the Hertz fleet can be sold to automakers, compared to 21% at Avis, according to Jefferies. Abroad, 38% of Hertz cars can be returned to manufacturers, compared to 58% at Avis.

Icahn, which now holds a 39% stake in Hertz, became its main shareholder in 2014 and successfully evicted Frissora. But the company has continued to lag behind, and with a market value of $ 500 million, it is now half the size of Avis, valued at $ 967 million.

Meanwhile, Enterprise Holdings, a privately held company, has grown to become the country’s largest car rental company with approximately 1 million cars, double the total of Hertz.