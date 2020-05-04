Hello, justice, can you hear me? Supreme Court meets by telephone

WASHINGTON – This is a morning of premieres for the Supreme Court, the audio for the first time arguments from the court will be heard live by the world and first arguments by phone.

Changes are the result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made hearing sessions dangerous, particularly with six judges aged 65 and over who are at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.

the experience starting on Monday could urge the court to air its arguments regularly. Or the 10 cases over six days could be extraordinary exceptions to the Court’s continued opposition to the enlargement of the public who can hear, if not see, their work live.

Cases to be heard over the next two weeks include President Donald Trump’s efforts to protect tax and financial records and whether presidential voters must vote at the electoral college for the candidate who wins the popular vote in their state.

The session is scheduled to start on Monday at 10:00 am EDT, when Field Marshal Pamela Talkin calls the court to order and Chief Justice John Roberts announces the matter for the day. The proceedings are expected to last one hour as they generally would in the courtroom.

The court chose a somewhat obscure case on whether the travel website Booking.com can first foray into distant arguments. The lawyers for both parties are well known to the judges and have experience in pleading before the country’s highest court.

Justice Minister Erica Ross, who has previously been a clerk to Justice Elena Kagan, will be the first. She last pleaded in court in late February. She plans to present this argument to the sixth Supreme Court from a conference room in the Ministry of Justice.

She will be followed by Lisa Blatt, a former government lawyer who will plead her 40th case before the Supreme Court. Blatt will be at home in the Washington area, she told the Washington Post.

She is known for her colorful writing and speaking style and for her ability to engage in a healthy exchange and exchange with the judges. She was also a prominent Liberal supporter of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Controversial Senate confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court.

Each lawyer will have two uninterrupted minutes to make an opening statement, after which Roberts will begin the interrogation. After that, the judges will ask questions in order of seniority, although the oldest judge, Clarence Thomas, almost never questions lawyers. Kavanaugh, who joined the court in 2018, will go last.

The court sometimes issues opinions at the start of oral argument, the judge who has written by majority reading a summary of the opinion and, more rarely, a second judge summarizing a dissent. But in another change brought on by the virus epidemic, opinions are posted online without any statement from the judges. The court will then issue opinions on Thursday.