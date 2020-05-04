Granderson: Daishen Nix chooses G League over UCLA

You don’t need to spend a lot of time googling Luka Doncic’s name before finding out that the Dallas Mavericks star has been playing against adults since he was 13 years old. No adults at the YMCA, it bothers you. No, he was a pro, just like the players he faced. This experience was perceived by the American public as a positive element before being ranked third in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Just like the story of Dirk Nowitzki, who started playing professionally at the age of 15.

Just like the story of Peja Stojakovic, also when he became a pro, so was he.

Toni Kukoc and Arvydas Sabonis, both 17, have also become professionals.

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic shoots while Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma defends on November 30, 2018. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

I could go on and on because basketball-reference.com is dotted with examples of international players celebrated for having learned their professional skills abroad as young teens before entering the NBA.

Yet when it comes to our local players, we think and speak differently. And this is where we come to the story of Daishen Nix, the best leader of the country’s high school who was linked by UCLA until last week. “I think it was the right thing for me because it was a family affair and a business of my own,” Nix told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

One “thing myself” is sure to spark the anti-nothing-and-done crowd, who already think one-and-dones are ruining college basketball. They will continue to label college athletes who want to be paid for their work as ungrateful, as if tuition were fair compensation for the billions of dollars generated by their skills.

Whoever controls the story controls reality.

The NCAA has been able to treat college basketball players as contract servants as long as it has done, as it has skillfully convinced fans that it is protecting archaic and false notions of amateurism . The NCAA has long become the vulture that athletes need protection from. Any NCAA protest against an attempt to repair a broken system ignores this basic truth: the system is not broken, it does exactly what it was designed to do.

Last week, the NCAA Board of Governors supported rule changes that would allow student athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements. This decision, however, is not intended to help children. It’s about preserving yourself.

It’s about keeping the best high school hopes like Nix and Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd away from the clutches of the G League even if the European version of Green has become pro decades ago. When Ricky Rubio was drafted fifth in the NBA Draft in 2009, analysts were impressed with the way he played against the United States at the Olympics at the age of 17 and were surprised that he was turned pro at 14. High school players such as Green and Todd raised their eyebrows by choosing not to become a high school pro just because the NCAA has long made the public believe that college is the only viable route to the NBA.

Something that was never true at the start.

In 2008, Brandon Jennings went pro in Italy rather than playing a year in college. A system that forces Americans to leave the country just for a living is an affront. The idea that you can join the military directly after high school but that you need a year of college before you can play professional basketball is a travesty. To think that no one would notice that these income-generating sports dominated by black athletes are subjected to a different standard from those which are not is an insult.

Baseball and tennis players are free to go pro after school. But basketball? No, it has always been treated differently. The money generated by the game was too big to sit still and let the free market decide. The G League does not poach talent from NCAA because talent never belonged to it in the first place.

It’s nice to see these empowered young men embrace this. What is happening now is neither a trend nor a revolution. It’s not even a finger for the NCAA, although it deserves it. This is good old American capitalism. What about kids who decide not to go to college and become pro? They are not controversial, they are only patriots exercising their rights.