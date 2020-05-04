Coronavirus: White House science advisor warns protesters

The sight of crowds of anti-closure protesters, often unmasked, is “worrisome,” said White House coronavirus task coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said on Sunday.

But Birx, whose President Trump described the protesters as “very good people,” did not dispute the protesters’ message that states must act more quickly to lift restrictions related to coronaviruses. Some states are starting to do so.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Birx focused on the need for physical distance, whether by anti-closure protesters or beachgoers in California.

Among the protesters, including some armed, who gathered in Michigan state house last week, Birx said they risk infecting each other and spreading the virus to the vulnerable in their lives.

“It is terribly worrying for me personally, because if they go home and infect their grandmother or grandfather who has a comorbid condition and they have a serious or very unhappy outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of their lives, “she said she told me. “So we have to protect each other while we express our dissatisfaction.”

When asked if he was sure people were flocking to the beaches of California, Birx replied that it depended on proximity.

“If it is done with social isolation, yes,” she said. “If it is not done with social distancing, no.”

Trump urged Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat he has frequently criticized, on Friday to speak to protesters and “make a deal.” Whitmer, who appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, said citizens have a right to make their views known and said she understands the fear and frustration over the economic damage caused by closures.

“We know that not everyone is happy to have to take the home pass,” she said. “And you know what? I’m not either. But the point is, we have to listen to the epidemiologists and our public health experts.”

Whitmer added that “exhibits like the one we saw” in Michigan’s capital, Lansing, including shows of extremist ideology unrelated to the pandemic, did not represent the views of most of its residents.

“There were swastikas and Confederate flags and ropes and people with assault rifles,” she said. “It’s a small group of people, when you think about the fact that it’s a state of almost 10 million people, the vast majority of whom do the right thing.”